After 1 hour of trying the Switch 2's motion controls, I'm convinced Nintendo is finally ready to give us more Wii remasters

Since the reveal of the Switch 2 during the latest Nintendo Direct back on April 2, the internet has been ablaze with news of new mouse functions for Joy-Cons and the long-awaited inclusion of GameCube games for Nintendo Switch Online members. However, while all of the above is exciting, what really made my hand twitch towards my wallet and eagerly look at Switch 2 pre-order updates was how much Nintendo's new system felt like the Wii during my hands-on time playing around with the console recently.

Now, in case you are unfamiliar with Nintendo's iconic 2006 console, the Wii is Ninty's third best-selling system of all time, having sold 101.63 million units back in the day. With its revolutionary motion controls and selection of amazing titles, it created an interactive experience like no other at the time of its launch. Despite its success, though, we've seen only a handful of ports over the years that just fall short of capturing the fluidity of movement and that tactile feeling of pointing at the screen with the Wii remote while gripping your nunchuck in the other hand.

As someone with a massive soft spot for the Wii, I've been dying for Nintendo to give us some remasters – and after playing the Switch 2 Edition of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Donkey Kong Bananza for a brief time, I'm now convinced that my dreams are going to become a reality.

Shooting like the classics

(Image credit: Nintendo)

During most of the Direct's gameplay reveals, Nintendo made a big showing of how the Joy-Cons can work as a mouse, letting you slide the controller on its side via a flat surface and use its bumper trigger like a right mouse button.

However, during my time at the Switch 2 Experience event in London, I really got to see how motion controls play a massive part in the Switch 2, especially in titles like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. In Samus' next outing, you can opt to hold the Joy-Cons in both hands or use the new mouse function.

Using one hand to quickly aim and shoot while the other uses the gyro stick on the controller to move about the map. The Switch 2 is highly responsive with this function, and playing around with it felt incredibly similar to Resident Evil 4 on the Wii.

Nintendo nostalgia

Like Resi 4, the motion controls were snappy and fluid, making it more satisfying to shoot down enemies quickly. It also reminded me of shooters on the first Switch console, like Splatoon – which almost got the Wii feel, but fell short. For instance, in Splatoon, you can choose to only use one Joy-Con when you decide to use motion controls for your inky adventures.

And without a secondary controller to help you out, it can feel as if there is too much free movement and that it's difficult to center yourself. The Switch 2, on the other hand, replicates the Wii's nunchuck by utilizing the secondary controller when I played Metroid perfectly, giving me a nostalgic high as I shot down heavily-armed space pirates as Samus.

Motion controls are back and better than ever

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These controls were also apparent in Donkey Kong Bananza. You could choose to smash the terrain around DK with a regular control configuration, or seamlessly switch to motion controls and perform a punching motion with your hand as your other controller moved you around the map.

My brief time watching mini games in Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, which utilized motion controls in tandem with the Switch 2's camera, also encouraged players to use their full body. Seeing groups of four players scream and punching question mark blocks on stage with Bowser felt reminiscent of playing Mario Party 8 mini games with my brother, which were very movement-based and would end up causing a similar ruckus.

Look ahead

While the new mouse control feature is the Switch 2's big selling point, Nintendo has seemingly and very quietly managed to recapture its past Wii motion control magic, as the majority of first-party titles I witnessed utilized the feature seamlessly. In fact, it's never felt as responsive or as polished as it does right now.

And as we enter a new era of Nintendo, the Switch 2 has all the capabilities of being the console for true Wii remasters instead of just clunky and unoptimized ports. I can't help but think how perfect a Punch-Out!!! remaster would be after smashing rocks in Donkey Kong Bananza. Or how a remaster of the underrated Metroid Prime 3: Corruption would shine, given the Switch 2's ability to capture the feel of Wii shooters with ease.

(Image credit: Future)

The tech is obviously there, and new Joy-Cons can easily replace the feeling of the Wii remote and nunchuck as well. GameCube games are exciting, but I believe they are just the beginning of Nintendo making use of its back catalogue for the Switch 2. Fingers crossed I'm correct and we also get the sparkly remasters of Super Mario Galaxy 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess that we all deserve.

