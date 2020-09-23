The best Wii games of all time

Looking back at the best Wii games will make you appreciate the codename that the Wii went under. The Wii's codename was the "Revolution", and despite the eventual name change you can't deny that a revolution is what the Wii was. With its cheap price, accessible controls, and a veritable cornucopia of games, it helped bring gaming to the mainstream.

Like many revolutions, we can only appreciate the Wii fully in hindsight. In the Wii's heyday, we could've overlooked any number of its wonderful games. But today, we can look back at the system's complete library and highlight 25 of its absolute best. Join us and enjoy our countdown of the 25 best Wii games of all time.

(By the way, as a rule we didn't allow multiple entries in a franchise on the list. It keeps things more interesting.)

25. The House of the Dead: Overkill

There have been lightgun-style games for almost as long as there have been home game consoles, but The House of the Dead: Overkill is easily one of the best in class, let alone on the Wii. Good old-fashioned zombie slaying mixed with grindhouse cinema presentation make this a fun (and funny) title that meshes naturally with the Wii Remote's design.

24. Mario Kart Wii

Were it not for its Wii U sequel, Mario Kart Wii would undisputably hold the crown for best Mario Kart game. The addition of more riders per race, motorbikes, a tweaked drifting system, and the ability to perform tricks were all hailed as major improvements, and the courses are as wonderful as they've ever been.

23. Punch-Out!!

Reboots and remakes are a tricky business. You want the experience to feel fresh, but you need to pay respect to what came before. Thankfully, Punch-Out!! for the Wii does exactly that, bringing back the dodge, dodge, punch rhythm that made the original such a classic, and wrapping it up in a beautifully stylized package.

22. Rhythm Heaven Fever

With its simple design and gyroscope sensor, the Wii Remote makes for a great music game controller. And while Just Dance parties were fun, it was Rhythm Heaven Fever that stuck with you, ensaring players with its adorable visuals, cutesy storylines, and catchy tunes. Plus, it had a certain wacky charm that simply can't be described on the back of a box.

21. Excitebots: Trick Racing

Excitebots: Trick Racing proves that it's not all about how fast you cross the finish line, but how cool you looked when you did it. Rather than focus on tight curves and single-file racing speedways, Excitebots features large, sprawling courses with multiple pathways. And while you may end up in first place just from being fast, you'll want to challenge yourself to be the best trickster too.

Turn to page two for more of our best Wii games picks...