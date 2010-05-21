Super Mario Galaxy 2 super review
Far more than an update, Mario's latest again puts all other Wii titles to shame
Pros
- More of Mario's particular brand of magic
- Tons of neat new tricks
- power-ups and techniques
- Some great references to previous Mario games
Cons
- Dealing with the general imperfections of a 3D camera
- Some really frustrating levels late in the game
- Can't Bowser do something new?
More Info
|Genre
|Action
|Description
|Expanding on the original's brilliance, this ingenious platformer only gets better by embracing the Wii's limited capabilities and adds so many ideas, big and small, that we can't help but love it. Even if you (mistakenly) believe it's too similar to the first game, what's wrong with more of an incredibly great thing?
|Franchise name
|Mario
|UK franchise name
|Mario
|Platform
|Wii
|US censor rating
|Everyone
|UK censor rating
|3+
|Release date
|23 May 2010 (US), 11 June 2010 (UK)
