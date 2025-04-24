Where to buy official Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

If you're in the US and have finally got your Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order in the bag, or even if you're waiting for the official invites from Nintendo to drop on May 8, grabbing a brand new controller, extra storage, and even a spare charger to make sure you're well prepared for the brand new Ninty adventures ahead.



Big-name brands behind some of the best Nintendo Switch accessories are already brewing up some third-party magic, but if it's official first-party goodies you're after, you don't have to wait. Right now, you can pre-order everything from the Switch 2 camera for $54.99 for GameChat, the faster microSD Express cards to save your future game installs, and even an all-in-one carrying case, so you can take even your Switch 2 dock and favorite games with you on the go.



However, these official accessories don't come cheap, and a recent price hike in the US as a result of the impact of tariff changes has meant they've just got even pricier. So if you'd rather wait to see what more affordable alternatives pop up shortly after launch on June 5, that's entirely valid. And even some of your older Switch accessories are compatible with the new handheld, if you want to save some cash. For everyone else, we've gathered every official Switch 2 accessory below, so you can put together the ultimate Switch 2 gaming setup.

Where to pre-order Switch 2 controllers

Nintendo GameCube (GCN) Controller - Nintendo Classics | Available via invite (Coming Soon)



You can only grab the official GameCube Switch 2 controller from Nintendo itself, and you'll need to be an active Nintendo Switch Online member to claim your own, as well as wait until May 8 when US invites start to drop. This controller is modeled after the beloved GameCube gamepad and makes for the perfect accessory to play alongside the new GameCube NSO game catalogue. UK: £58.99 at Nintendo

Joy-Con 2 (L) and Joy-Con 2 (R) Controller Set | $94.99 at Best Buy (Coming Soon)



Having an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers can come in handy, especially if you plan to play a lot of local Mario Kart World. This extra pair comes with both the left and right updated Joy-Con 2 controllers, which includes the newly updated HD rumble and mouse controls. Price Check: $94.99 at Walmart | $94.99 at GameStop

Joy-Con 2 Straps | $13.88 at Target (Coming Soon)

These simple light red and light blue Switch 2 straps can attach onto the side of the Joy-Con 2 controllers to make them easier to hold, and come with a way to tie them onto your wrist so you don't drop your pricey Ninty controllers after a frantic Mario Kart World gaming session.



UK: £10.99 at Very

Where to pre-order Switch 2 Camera

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera | $54.99 at Best Buy The Nintendo Switch 2 camera can be hooked up with your new Switch 2 via the USB-C port on top of the console, and it works whether you're in docked, handheld, or tabletop mode. The 1080p camera also has a wide-angle lens, so you can get everyone in frame.



Price Check: $54.99 at GameStop | $54.99 at Target



UK: £49.99 at Very

Where to pre-order Switch 2 Express Cards

SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Express Card | Available via Nintendo (Coming Soon)

If you want to stick with the officially licensed microSD Express cards, this SanDisk model will be available from May 8 via the official US Nintendo online store, when pre-orders go live. For now, only a 256GB model is available, however, you can look to brands like Lexar if you need a bit more space. UK: £49.99 at Argos

SanDisk 256GB MicroSD Express Card | $59.99 at Target

The officially licensed microSD Express cards will become available to purchase through the Nintendo website in the US, including this Samsung version. Both it and the SanDisk one above will be available from May 8 when pre-orders go live, or you can pre-order it from US retailers like Target right now.



Price Check: $54.99 at Walmart



UK: £49.99 at Argos

Where to pre-order Switch 2 Cases

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case | $84.99 at Best Buy

This all-in-one carrying case can fit your Switch 2, your Switch 2 dock, your Joy-Con 2 controllers, all your cables, and it has space for up to 6 game cards too. It also comes with a screen protector and a cleaning cloth, so you can give your new display some care and attention.



Price Check: $84.99 at GameStop | $84.99 at Target



UK: £66.99 at Nintendo UK

Where to pre-order Switch 2 Dock Set

Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set | Available via invite (Coming Soon)

Right now, the Switch 2 dock set is exclusive to the official Nintendo US online store for $199.99, but it won't be available until May 8 when pre-order invites start to drop. This set comes with an additional dock, AC adapter, USB-C charging case, and a high-speed HDMI cable, should you want to set up your handheld in another room.

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter | $34.99 at Target



The Switch 2 comes with an AC adaptor, but should you want a spare, you can pre-order an additional official AC adaptor right now through retailers like Target, or via the Nintendo online store from May 8 onwards.



UK: £24.99 at Very

Switch 2 Accessory Pre-Order FAQ

Do you actually need Switch 2 accessories?

(Image credit: Nintendo)

No, you don't need extra Nintendo Switch 2 accessories in order to enjoy the upcoming handheld. The console comes with all you need to get it hooked up, including a set of Joy-Con 2 controllers so you can get right into the next-generation Ninty fun. However, grabbing some additional bits and bobs, from the Switch 2 Pro controller, to some more storage via one a microSD Express card, can improve your experience with the handheld further.



If you don't quite like the feel of the flat-backs of the Joy-Cons, the Pro controller has a more ergonomic shape, and is a lot more comfortable to hold. Additionally, the 256GB worth of onboard storage might not be enough for your needs, and so grabbing the SanDisk or Samsung 356GB microSD Express card can ensure you have plenty of extra space for game installs, screenshots and more.

Whether these are right for your Switch 2 gaming setup is entirely up to you, but you don't need to grab them right now, especially if you don't quite have the budget. The more we get into the Switch 2's life-span, the more accessories (both first and third-party) will become available, and hopefully some discounts along with them, so it's entirely valid to wait.

Are the Switch 2 accessories more expensive? In the US, the price of some Nintendo Switch 2 accessories did go up before pre-orders of the console began on April 24. Nintendo explained this was "due to changes in market conditions", and it meant that the Joy-Con 2 controllers, Switch 2 Pro controller, and the Switch 2 camera all received a $5 price hike. Meanwhile, even the Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set and Joy-Con charging grip also increased in price by $5, while the official Joy-Con 2 strap increased by just $1. Not all accessories were affected, as the prices of the officially licensed microSD Express cards remain unchanged.

What accessories are backwards compatible with the Switch 2? There are some exceptions, but a lot of original Switch accessories can be used with the upcoming Switch 2. This includes the original Joy-Con controllers, which can be "paired wirelessly" to the Switch 2, which is the same case as the original Switch Pro controller. For a full list of compatible devices, check out the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 Accessory Compatibility list available through the official Nintendo website.

If you're sticking to your current Switch for now, picking up one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, the best Nintendo Switch SD cards, or the best Nintendo Switch headsets can push a little bit more value out of the older handheld.