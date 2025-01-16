Nintendo Switch 2 has an extra USB-C port on top, and I hope that means we don't have to deal with a fiddly dock door for controller chargers and ethernet adapters

It's Nintendo Switch 2 day, which means the whole internet is breaking apart every detail in the scant official reveal trailer. One detail that might've slipped your notice is that the console features a second USB-C port, and I'm hopeful that means the new console won't make me suffer with fiddly dock ports the way its predecessor did.

The Switch 2 reveal trailer gave us a close look at all the ports that'll be available on the console, and similar to the original console there's a USB-C port at the bottom that will presumably connect to the dock. But unlike the first Switch, Switch 2 features a second USB-C port on top, sandwiched between the headphone jack and what appears to be an exhaust port.

That'll give Switch 2 users a whole lot more accessory options when playing undocked. Nintendo hasn't confirmed any specifics about accessories like a pro controller or ethernet adapter yet, but a second port could let you, say, charge an extra controller while keeping the console plugged into the wall when playing undocked.

It also hopefully means we won't have to deal with a dock door as we did with the previous console. I don't know about you, but I hate feeling like I'm about to break that flimsy-feeling dock every time I need to swap some cables around. We don't know what kind of port options the Switch 2 dock itself will have this time around, but it looks much thinner than the original in this trailer, which has me similarly hopeful that the annoying plastic door is going to be a thing of the past, too.

