Your Switch 2 will happily use a webcam without USB-C, and I feel like Nintendo should be telling you that

Nintendo would obviously love it if you grabbed a Switch 2 and its new Camera, but it does gracefully say you can use USB-C webcams too. However, even with that admission, it's not quite giving you the right information, as you can actually plug standard USB-A accessories into the docking station without a hitch.

Just to be clear, while the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras use USB-C, you can use compatible USB-A webcams with the gaming handheld. Everywhere you look online right now, you'll see the phrase USB-C haunting the narrative, especially on Ninty's own site. Therefore, it feels only right to spread the word before any of you spend needlessly on adapters and different accessories.

So, why is Nintendo obsessed with telling you to use a USB-C camera? I'm guessing it's down to the fact you'll only be able to use USB-A accessories in docked mode without an adapter. This isn't the first time Nintendo has implied incompatibility via its guidance, as a few months ago it claimed your old Switch HDMI cable "isn't compatible" with the Switch 2, which isn't fully true.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Of course, I don't want you to get too excited and just assume every webcam ever will work with the Switch 2. The laws of compatibility still apply, and there are even USB-C options like the monstrous Elgato Facecam Pro that aren't going to fly. Not that I'd ever suggest using a $300 piece of streaming gear just to add your disgruntled face to Mario Kart World, but it does mean you'll need something that requires a little less USB power.

I'm only at the start of my Switch 2 accessory testing journey, but so far, I've plugged in a few cameras. The general vibe is that sticking with something more traditional is more likely to yield success, and I was able to easily use my trusty old Logitech C920 with the console straight into the dock. Our very own Tabitha Baker has also tested the Logitech StreamCam out and managed to get it working just fine, just in case you have the fancier electric eye lying around.

That being said, I do think it's worth keeping dedicated Switch 2 Cameras on your radar. While many of you may have grabbed a compatible webcam during the pandemic in the name of virtual socializing, I can see why fans of first-party accessories would want the real McCoy pitched up next to the handheld. Plus, third-party options like the HORI Piranah Plant are stinking cute and make for a pretty affordable alternative to the official add-on and desktop alternatives.

