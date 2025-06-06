One of my favorite Switch 2 features is super boring, but it makes traveling with the handheld a dream

Upon getting your excited mitts on the Nintendo Switch 2, most of you will be too hyped about the handheld itself to look at any of the accompaniments. By that, I mean the average Joe isn't going to look twice a things like the console's power brick before slinging it behind a TV unit, but I want to pay tribute to how remarkably tiny and travel-friendly the adapter is compared to the original.

If you're setting out to buy the Switch 2, or already have the gaming handheld to hand, you might have already noticed how small the new power adapter is compared to the 2017 version. Side by side, the OG brick looks very antiquated, almost double the length, and uses a moulded USB-C cable, whereas the new accessory features a more rounded, compact design with a detachable wire.

Essentially, the Switch 2 comes with a power adapter that's far easier to pack in a case or backpack than the original. Charging bricks are naturally getting smaller thanks to GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, allowing for smaller designs since the material runs cooler. Plus, the removable USB-C cable is likely to comply with EU regulations that make it mandatory. But still, I'm rather impressed with how far we've come in terms of handheld PSUs, and the official accessory isn't even as small as they get.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

If you'd prefer to have a Switch 2 charger for at home and your tech bag, options by the likes of SnakeByte are around for €19.99 (around $22.81) and manage to take up even less room. There aren't many third-party options at the likes of Amazon right now, but they will likely start to show up in the coming weeks and serve as satisfying space savers in your case.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

On that note, even the slightly larger official Switch 2 power adapter is going to fit much nicer in travel cases. I reckon we might end up with slimmer zipper shells that'll accommodate the small brick too, and the Jsuax Carrying Case I have to hand right now just about has enough room for it. But, even if you opt for the lavishly large official Carry Case or launch things straight into your backpack, the brick's compact nature and removable cable are going to make things far easier.

I know, this is all super dull compared to everything else the Switch 2 has to offer, but I'm pretty pleased with the new power brick and smaller third-party alternatives. I like to take handhelds with me regularly, and as someone who prefers to use the right adapter for each, I always found myself breaking that rule with the OG Switch due to its cumbersome nature.

It's worth highlighting too that if you already use a compact all-in-one charger dock like the Genki Covert Dock Mini, you'll currently experience Switch 2 compatibility problems. My hardware accomplice Tabitha Baker says the gadget will seemingly only charge the handheld right now, but since the official adapter is around the same size, you at least won't have to wrestle with something as bulky as the OG plug.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trying to decide if Ninty's console is the right call? Check out the Switch 2 vs Steam Deck and Switch 2 vs Switch OLED for side-by-side comparisons.