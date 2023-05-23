Genki Covert Dock Mini review: 'a secret weapon'

The Genki Covert Dock Mini achieves everything its predecessor set out to do but in a slicker, smaller form factor that will keep travelers lighter when taking their console on the road. While you do make some sacrifices for that size and lower price point, it still does what it says on the tin particularly well.

The Genki Covert Dock Mini is every traveler's secret weapon, a Nintendo Switch dock small enough to slip into a pocket for big-screen gaming wherever you are. All you'll need is an HDMI and the included USB-C cable and you're good to go. The previous release, the larger Genki Covert Dock has sat atop our guide to the best Nintendo Switch accessories for a while now, but the Mini shrinks all that power into an even more portable form factor. Yes, you're dropping the USB-A port for charging or connecting other accessories, but at its core, the sheer size difference is working particularly hard in your favor.

I took the Genki Covert Dock Mini out and about to see just how much of a difference those millimeters make.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Key Specs Price $49.99 / £44.99 Dimensions 34.5 x 42 x 33mm Power output 20W Video output 4K @ 30fps | 1080p @ 60fps Compatibility Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PC, iPad, Android Ports HDMI, USB-C

Design

Extremely small dock and charger

Slick aesthetic feels far more premium than original

UK plug won't fit into Switch case but US might

One thing is immediately apparent by just looking at the Genki Covert Dock Mini box; this thing is significantly smaller than the original. Side by side it's incredible to see how much has been shaved off the final chassis in the latest release. Even the outlet plug adapter has been streamlined to sit flush with the main body, making everything feel particularly snug. I still wasn't able to comfortably keep the Mini in a clamshell Nintendo Switch case, largely due to the side of a UK plug and the wings on each side of that connection. A US plug is far more likely to slot neatly into a case, though - something the original Covert Dock couldn't dream of.

(Image credit: Future)

We've also moved away from a stock black aesthetic this time as well. The Mini sports a white body with a black plug at one end and port panel at the other. It's a slick design that feels far more premium than the slightly translucent plastic of its predecessor. Beyond the actual size, this aesthetic makes for a more streamlined design overall, which means I can't help but feel like the Mini is a far more sophisticated device - despite the fact it's actually dropping features away from the main model.

Features

No options for additional plug outlets

Removes USB-A port from original model

4K 30fps resolution available for Steam Deck

There are two things to consider here. The first is easily solved - the Mini doesn't ship with additional plug options for different regions. That means you won't be sliding a new outlet into your device for every country you'll be visiting on your travels. Of course, in everyday use, that's not going to make as much of a difference as the lack of a USB-A port.

(Image credit: Future)

This time last year I wouldn't have batted an eyelid at this sacrifice - I seldom plug accessories directly into my Switch dock. However, I've been using the Hori Split Pad Pro and its attachment piece for some time now - and can't with the Covert Dock Mini. In fact, you won't be able to use any wired controllers with your console in docked mode now - which cuts out some multiplayer functionality and those using a cheaper Nintendo Switch controller for a more traditional gamepad feel.

The Covert Dock Mini has been designed to come in clutch on the go - and often you won't be transporting a whole case of controllers and wires with you when you're out and about. In fact, I noticed the lack of a USB-A port more when I realized how much I had come to rely on the everyday charging capabilities of the original model. Packing up for a weekend away, I realized I would need a separate adapter for my phone and tablet, though this is only because I'm still using USB-A cables.

(Image credit: Future)

Obviously, that's going to be a bigger problem if you're not using the Genki Covert Dock Mini for Switch. The plug can also act as a Steam Deck dock, but without that USB-A functionality, you'll have to get creative with Bluetooth accessories for a full setup experience. You do, however, get a solid 4K 30fps video output if you are using the Steam Deck. That's impressive considering the previous generation tapped out at the Switch's 1080p max resolution.

The Covert Dock Mini does drop its power output to 20W compared to the original's 30W, but keeps USB-C PD3.0 charging and casting capabilities and, of course, that effortless performance.

Performance

Plug and play compatibility

No noticeable lag

Excellent picture quality

Once again, this thing just works. I was originally blown away by how easy it was to connect a Nintendo Switch to any display in the full-blown Covert Dock release and that plug-and-play ethos has survived this shrink. There's no faffing with resolutions or settings, and no need for any additional tinkering on the Switch itself - the Genki Covert Dock Mini does exactly what it says on the box. It's a Nintendo Switch dock, shrunk.

There's no noticeable latency from using a third-party device, and picture quality is as I would expect from an official dock on top. Charge times are on par with your standard Nintendo Switch charger experience, keeping everything slick and running smoothly.

(Image credit: Future)

Those concerned about picking up a third-party dock needn't be. Like with the original model, Genki has worked within Nintendo's own power requirements to make sure there's just the right amount of charge heading to your console at any one time. I've been using the Covert Dock for years now, with no concerns about the safety of my device.

Should you buy the Genki Covert Dock Mini?

(Image credit: Future)

The Genki Covert Dock Mini has earned its spot in my regular setup. While it falls slightly behind the larger Covert Dock in terms of power output, it makes up for this drawback in waves. The smaller form factor is far more suited to everyday portability - you really can leave this in a pouch or pocket and forget about it. Plus, that slick design feels far more streamlined than the comparatively unwieldy full-fat model.

The lack of a USB-A port is the only factor that could lead me to recommend the main model instead. If you don't need to keep your packing light and regularly charge using USB-A cables, the larger device is going to be better suited. Not only do you get more outlet options (better for worldwide travelers), but you've got more options for accessories and controllers as well.

In general, though, I'd recommend the majority of Nintendo Switch players looking to boot up their console in different places around the country (or just around the house) check out the cheaper and far more portable Mini.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Genki Covert Dock vs Genki Covert Dock Mini Specs Genki Covert Dock Mini Genki Covert Dock Price $49.99 / £44.99 $74.99 / £84.99 Dimensions 34.5 x 42 x 33mm 121 x 107 x 99mm Power output 20W 30W Video output 4K @ 30fps | 1080p @ 60fps 1080p @ 60fps Compatibility Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PC, iPad, Android Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, PC, iPad, Android Ports HDMI, USB-C HDMI, USB-C, USB-A

How we tested the Genki Covert Dock Mini

I used the Genki Covert Dock Mini alongside the full-sized model and the standard Nintendo Switch dock over a period of two weeks. I also used the Mini model for several trips across the country and used it with the Genki ShadowCast for extended testing across both devices as well. For more information on how we make our recommendations, check out the full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.

