Nintendo Switch 2 live: First look at the console is here

Refresh

Nintendo Direct: Switch 2 is coming soon (Image credit: Nintendo) There's going to be a Nintendo Direct coming on February 4, 2025 with more information on the Switch 2. This dedicated showcase is where Nintendo is expected to dive into full details about the new system, including its specs and feature-set.

Nintendo Switch 2 revealed An update from Nintendo - YouTube Watch On Here it is!

Tom Warren, senior editor at The Verge (and one of the reporters to corroborate the original story suggesting the reveal would be happening today) has just taken to Blue Sky to say... something. He's posted a gif of Mario dancing. Which could be read one of two ways: either something is happening soon, or we could all just use a break from the tension this speculation is generating.

If I could insert the 'eyes' emoji here, I would I can’t work out what to do for my lunch today. Do I have a sandwich or some soup? Or perhaps I should Switch between the 2January 16, 2025 Former Gamesindustry.biz head Chris Dring is teasing that an announcement could be imminent. "It's getting pretty close" he teased, although there's still no word on whether he's just joining in on the chaos or reading the tea leaves. It's almost 1pm here in the UK, and some parts of America are beginning to wake up – if you're only just joining us for this joyful day of rampant speculation, welcome!

Genki does damage control (Image credit: Future) As Nintendo Switch 2 leaks keep coming, accessory maker Genki clarifies "We do not own or possess a black market console." A strange headline, but apt given what's happened since CES. Genki recently admitted that a cover for the Switch 2 it had on display during event was based on leaks, although that didn't stop Nintendo's lawyers from visiting the company to find out why the internet was learning so much about the Switch 2 design based on its accessories.

What could the Switch 2 launch lineup look like? (Image credit: Nintendo) While it's expected that the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal (whether it comes today or not) will be exclusively focused on hardware, that doesn't mean we can't begin to speculate on what the launch lineup might look like. Nintendo has few upcoming Switch games aligned for 2025, but the two biggest are undoubtedly Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokemon Legends Z-A. Were I a betting man, I'd think that Metroid Prime 4 will be a prime candidate for launch, whereas Pokemon Legends seems earlier in production. There's also been a lot of noise this last week about extensive third-party support for the new system. Rumors have suggested that Ubisoft is preparing everything from Assassin's Creed Mirage and Rainbow Six Siege for launch, with Xbox even considering introducing Halo: The Master Chief Collection to the Nintendo ecosystem. If we head into pure speculation territory, I personally wouldn't be surprised if the console launched alongside Mario Kart 9, an enhanced version of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and perhaps a new version of Ring Fit to help attract more of a mainstream market in the launch window. As for a new 3D Mario game? It's been almost eight years since Super Mario Odyssey landed, but I'd be surprised to see a new 3D Mario go from announcement to release in just a few short months...

Nintendo is probably very mad about the leaks (Image credit: Nintendo) "We would hear 30-minute lectures [on] the value of surprise" You know what, I've worked as a member of the video game media for well over a decade at this point and I honestly can't recall an occasion where Nintendo has been hit with so many leaks. The company is historically tight-lipped, operating on its own time and under its own rules. So I can't say that I was all that surprised to learn that former PR managers for the publisher are suggesting that Nintendo is "really mad" to "the most severe level" about the Switch 2 leaks. "We would hear 30-minute lectures [on] the value of surprise," says Kit Ellis. Well, you know what, I would probably be "very, very, very upset" too if I worked at Nintendo. Thankfully, I don't – so have been instead watching with mild curiosity as everything from potential specs to the console's refreshed design have leaked onto the internet over the last six months. Hopefully an official reveal will finally put an end to the chaos.

How did Nintendo reveal the original Switch? (Image credit: Nintendo) Nintendo unveiled the original Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2016. The company signalled that an announcement was incoming the night before – teasing the news at 5:30pm PST before going live with a reveal trailer at 7am PST. The first look provided precious little information, instead opting to focus on the hybrid-console's versatility and its ability to bring people together no matter where they wanted to play. Interestingly, Nintendo pulled that original trailer off of its YouTube channels last year – believed to be because of music licensing issues – although you can still find an archive of it over at the official NoA Twitter if you want to take a walk down memory lane. Now it is worth noting that Nintendo is yet to signal whether any announcements are coming today for the Switch 2, although that doesn't necessarily mean that one isn't. The truth is, the internet has changed a lot in the last eight years, and the Nintendo Switch has proven to be so popular that the company could quite easily get away with shadow dropping a reveal and still pulling the attention of all mainstream media outlets onto its reveal.

What's the situation right now? (Image credit: Nintendo) Why is everybody expecting the Switch 2 reveal today? It all started back on January 13, when multiple outlets corroborated reports from industry commentator Nate the Hate that Nintendo was preparing to release a Switch 2 trailer on January 16, 2024. "I can share with you that Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed in the coming week… I have been told Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16,” said Nate the Hate. "I've heard that the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen, depending on how the trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus." Well, today is the day and we're still yet to get any indication from Nintendo that anything is happening today. That doesn't mean that Nintendo isn't going to surprise drop a trailer at some point today, however. Last night, Nate the Hate was sticking by their reporting, when asked whether Ninty was preparing a shadow drop. Which is all to say that there's still a lot of noise. Naturally, the second we hear anything firm we will let you know!