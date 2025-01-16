"June sounds a lot more realistic" for the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, analyst says, as hands-on event dates suggest the console is skipping spring

Folks, it's real. After months of rumors, leaks, and fans begging for news, Nintendo has finally shown us what the Switch 2 looks like, and speculation has already begun on when we can expect it to release.

We now know that the console is definitely releasing this year, but when? Nintendo is still keeping that part a secret – perhaps it'll finally give it away when the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct on April 2 takes place. For now, though, focus has turned to the list of hands-on event dates Nintendo revealed. Around the world, some lucky fans will have the chance to try the Switch 2 out in the coming months thanks to the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience , and some speculate that we can narrow down its actual release date based on how long those events are running for.

In comments sent to GamesRadar+, analyst Dr. Serkan Toto – the CEO of Japan games industry consultancy company Kantan Games – points out that the hands-on event in South Korea (specifically, Seoul) "lasts through June 1." With that in mind, he suggests: "So it very much looks like a spring release is not possible anymore, and June sounds a lot more realistic."

It's worth keeping in mind that there are also hands-on events in Hong Kong and Taipei that haven't been given dates yet, so those could end up being even later on the calendar. Even so, it definitely appears that we have something to work with – it seems unlikely that Nintendo would continue to run limited-time events with a lottery system determining the participants after the console was already out and available for anyone to buy, so like Toto suggests, it seems we can probably rule out a release happening before June.

Obviously, we'll just have to wait and see if that's actually the case – at this point, I'm sure that Nintendo fans everywhere will agree that the sooner, the better. For now, we'll have to continue to pore over that reveal trailer. There's already plenty to dig into with what looks like a new Mario Kart game, an extra USB-C port , and what might be confirmation of one of the most exciting rumors with the Joy-Con seemingly doubling as a gaming mouse .

Be sure to keep up with our Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage for more news about Nintendo's latest console as it happens.