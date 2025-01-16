I'm convinced Mario Kart 9 is the first official Nintendo Switch 2 game, with what looks like 24-person multiplayer

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been officially unveiled, and I think that Nintendo has already shown off the first game that's coming to its new console - Mario Kart 9.

Towards the end of the reveal trailer, Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, Bowser, Donkey Kong, and the gang all drive out through an open desert plain. At first glance, the view is pretty similar to Mario Kart 8, but the more I looked at that course, the less I felt I recognized it. As someone who prides themselves on their Mario Kart muscle memory, I figured maybe this was one of the expansion tracks that I'm less familiar with. But a quick search through those didn't yield any obvious results either.

On top of that, the version of Donkey Kong that appeared in the trailer is pretty different to the one I'm familiar with, as noted by several fans. Also, the wide shot right at the end of the trailer shows 15 characters on-screen, up from the 12 limit that's present in Mario Kart 8 - and that number looks like it might rise as high as 24 racers. So with a new-look character and an unplaceable map, I'm increasingly convinced that this is our first look at an upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 game.

Of course, it should come as little surprise that Nintendo is making a new Mario Kart. With more than 73 million confirmed sales, Mario Kart 8 and its Deluxe Edition are the fifth best-selling video games ever. With a new console to sell, that kind of attach rate is one that Nintendo will likely be eyeing up for this successor.

It's important to note that Nintendo Switch backwards compatibility means that almost all original Nintendo Switch games will be playable on Nintendo Switch 2. There'll be a few exceptions to that rule, but any physical or digital games that you own on the first system will be playable on its successor. That's good news for my Mario Kart training arc, at least.

Check out our Nintendo Switch 2 live coverage for more info as we get it.