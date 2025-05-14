Mario Kart World isn't even out yet, but dedicated modders have already made some of the Switch 2 game's tracks playable in Mario Kart Wii

Mario Kart World is one of the most anticipated games of 2025, and Nintendo probably couldn't have picked a better game to launch the Nintendo Switch 2 with. Even though we're less than a month away from getting our hands on the racer, that's not soon enough for some Mario fans, who have started porting the tracks from the upcoming game into 2008's Mario Kart Wii.

YouTuber MarioPower55 posted a video titled "Fans ALREADY Ported Mario Kart World Tracks!" that compiles some of the currently available Mario Kart Wii modes based on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 racer.

Among the new tracks are Crown City, Mario Bros. Circuit, DK Spaceport, and even World's interpretation of classic tracks like DS Airship Fortress and 3DS Wario Shipyard.

These stages not only have the map layouts ported over, but they also include approximated recreations of the music associated with them.

These ported tracks were built by modders who presumably cross-referenced footage of the game from the recent Nintendo Treehouse streams, or from Nintendo Switch 2 Hands-On events.

Of course, they are nowhere near as detailed as the ones we've gotten glimpses of in the actual Mario Kart World; plus, the new mechanics of the Switch 2 title, like wall jumping and grinding, haven't been ported to the Wii, so it's not at all the same experience.

However, fans' efforts here are undeniably impressive, and they're just more reasons why the Nintendo fan mod community is one of the best… because there's these mods, and the one that adds John Cena into Smash Bros.

