Nintendo Switch 2 trailer seemingly shows an updated Joy-Con doubling as a gaming mouse, confirming one of the most exciting rumors

The Nintendo Switch 2 's official reveal trailer seems to confirm a rumor that the Joy-Cons can also function like a computer mouse, which would really open up the possibilities for RTS and FPS games on the console.

As well as a sleek new design for the Switch 2, we saw what appears to confirm the Joy-Cons will be able to go mouse mode with the help of an attachment and the IR sensors . It could even explain what the mysterious new button on the right Joy-Con does.

During the trailer, the Joy-Cons flip onto their side and slot into a color-coordinated device before gliding around on a smooth black surface. The little strap trails behind them like a tail, and with the smooth edges they really do appear to be slim computer mouses. They look a lot like the robot transports in I, Robot. You know, the ones that attack Will Smith in the tunnel?

Anyway, nothing has actually been revealed about this functionality, but if it does indeed turn the Joy-Cons into mouses, the Switch 2 could be a very good console for playing PC-dominant genres like RTS and FPS.

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

With an RTS game like Age of Empires, a mouse and keyboard really is the best way to navigate the menus. While a lot of console ports do a good job of making things easier for those of us who use controllers, they still feel finicky compared to a mouse.

As for shooters, aiming can be a lot easier with a mouse. I suck at PC shooters even more than I do on console, but that's just because I'm way more used to sticks than a keyboard. But giving Splatoon players a different way to aim could really help some out if they're more attuned to playing on PC. Essentially, this could turn the Switch 2 into much more of a "pro" console.

Whatever the case, we likely won't know more until the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct comes later this year. Hopefully that attachment comes with the console and isn't an additional purchase, but we'll likely know that once Switch 2 pre-orders go live.

To keep up with all the new information, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 live blog to see everything that's being revealed.