I'm an FPS gamer at heart and the new Switch 2 Joy-Con could finally call me back to Nintendo

I love a first-person shooter, but let's be honest, the last place I'd think to play one is on a Nintendo console. The Switch, for how brilliant and versatile it's been over the years, has not been my go-to home for playing FPS games. The Wii and Wii U were hardly known for their FPS prowess, but the Nintendo Switch 2's newly confirmed controller features are piquing my interest.

The original Switch isn't the most powerful machine for a start, so it doesn't exactly lend itself to smooth first-person gameplay. Its Joy-Con are small with tiny thumbsticks that have been plagued by stick drift, and even if you dock the console and play with one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers, chances are any FPS game you want to play is already on another platform you own and will be much better enjoyed on them instead.

We now have more confirmed updates from our Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live coverage. The system's Joy-Con 2 controllers, as speculated, will feature mouse controls, which may seem like a Nintend-ified gimmick, but actually interests me a lot as someone who reviews gamepads.

As we saw from today's Direct showcase, it opens the platform up as a viable console for games like Civilization 7 that have been designed for PC players using a mouse and keyboard. Metroid Prime 4 Beyond is just one example of a first-person shooter that will utilize the new mouse controls. It means that, like a PC player, you'll be able to point and shoot with massively boosted speed and accuracy compared to a thumbstick.

I loved one shot in particular, showing the left Joy-Con 2 being used fairly normally, but the right being used as a mouse to aim and shoot. It reminded me of the Azeron Cyborg II I use in my PC gaming, and an unreleased Kickstarter project called the HEX Evo I've been dying to hear more about.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Although I was really holding out for a 3D Mario game announcement in today's Direct, more viability as an FPS platform really does tempt me to buy a Switch 2 more, since that's the type of game I spend the majority of my time playing.

A new Pro Controller for the Switch 2 is also launching on the same day as the console, and it sports two back buttons. To me, that's a big tell that Nintendo is trying to entice players who want to play multiplayer games a bit more competitive on their new platform. Back buttons can be a huge quality-of-life bonus if you play FPS games because they allow you to take your thumbs off the control sticks less and foster quicker use of in-game actions.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new Pro Controller doesn't come bundled with a regular purchase of the Switch 2 and will need to be bought separately, but a price of $79.99 / £74.99 does come in well under Sony and Microsoft's pro controllers. The DualSense Edge alone will set you back $199 / £199.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo)

Not only are the controller features a huge win, but the Switch 2's display options are also opening up the FPS floodgates. Today's Nintendo Direct revealed that the console will be able to boost up to 120fps on its 1080p display. In docked mode, you can play in 4K 60fps, or even meet in the middle with a 1440p mode. That will leave room for all sorts of fps and fidelity adjustments depending on your preferences. Even if I have my reservations about how games will look at 1080p / 120fps compared to one of the best gaming handhelds with likely more powerful APUs, I'm glad Nintendo is joining the rest of the industry in supplying these options.

In a lot of ways, it's sad that Nintendo hasn't been a bigger platform for FPS titles since some of my earliest gaming memories call back to playing Golden Eye 64. You'd think, since the N64 was such a massive platform for multiplayer FPS games, Nintendo would have worked harder to keep those players hooked. As it stands, we've had barely any FPS games on the last three Nintendo platforms besides a few ports from third parties. Perhaps Nintendo's new console and innovative control features will change that.

For more on the Nintendo Switch 2, check out the latest on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, or read up on Switch 2 vs the Steam Deck. Still want to know more? You can learn about The Switch 2's backwards compatibility here.