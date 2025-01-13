Nintendo Switch 2 reveal reportedly coming this week ahead of June launch

The Nintendo Switch 2 rumors are coming to a head, and there are now so many reports suggesting that the console will finally be revealed this week ahead of a June launch that after years of hoping and speculation I’m finally starting to believe them.

“I can share with you, right now, that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be revealed in the coming week,” Nate the Hate, a personality known for Nintendo leaks, said in the most recent edition of his podcast (check the 17:32 mark). He continued, “I have been told the Switch 2 will be revealed on Thursday, January 16th."

Nintendo 2025 Predictions: When Switch 2 Will be Revealed, Major 3rd Party Support, 3D Mario & More - YouTube Watch On

Nate added that he's heard "the reveal itself is going to focus almost exclusively on the console itself. There is not going to be really any presence of games. There could be a game shown running on the screen or maybe even the TV screen depending on how this trailer is put together, but software is not going to be a focus."

The games themselves, then, will be the focus of a later showcase. "Towards the tail end of February, perhaps early March depending on how the schedule aligns - these things are fluid, they can adjust - Nintendo will have a software showcase for Switch 2 games," Nate said.

As for the release of the console itself, Nate said "it still sounds as though it's going to be in Nintendo's Q1, which would be April through June, and the timeline was May to June - that's what's been communicated to me." Nate added that it's not "impossible" Switch 2 might launch as early as April, but a May or June launch is most likely.

There are too many Switch 2 rumors to keep them all straight at this point, but in the wake of this podcast, numerous other sources have corroborated the report, lending more credence to this rumor than anything we've seen before. VGC says the two-part reveal matches what the outlet "has been told about Nintendo’s plans." Eurogamer says that a reveal this week would match what the outlet "has previously heard of Nintendo's announcement timing." The Verge's Tom Warren adds on Twitter that he's "heard it should be the Switch 2 reveal this week." Author and consultant Laura Kate Dale, who previously leaked apparent images of the Switch 2 dock, says on Bluesky that she's "heard similar rumblings about Thursday this week. Fingers crossed it turns out to be accurate."

Any individual Switch 2 rumor would be easy to dismiss given how much speculation about this console we've been inundated with over the years, but this many corroborations coming all at once? It certainly looks like this week might finally be the one where we can put the doubts to rest, and what a relief that will be.

