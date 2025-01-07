No doubt to Nintendo's fury, you can now pre-order a Switch 2 case on Amazon, and the dock has apparently leaked too

At this point, I'm convinced that Nintendo fans might spontaneously combust if we don't get any official Switch 2 news at some point soon, because yet another leaked image has apparently surfaced online, all while pre-orders have opened up on Amazon for a protective Switch 2 case.

It's claimed that the new image – which has been shared by journalist and author Laura Kate Dale, who reports that it's "from a trusted source" – shows the console's dock, specifically, part of the back of it. It's claimed that the console will ship with a 60W charger, and Dale adds that "to my understanding, the current generation Switch mains charger cable won't be suitable for use powering the Switch 2 when docked."

This is a new photo I have recieved from a trusted source showing a Switch 2 Dock, featuring visible input and output voltage information (other information obscured).In addition, I have learned that the Switch 2 ships with a 60W charger for use with the dock. pic.twitter.com/HxGsjaensCJanuary 7, 2025

With this apparent dock image, as well the left Joy-Con leaks that recently emerged , it feels a bit like we're piecing the console together like a jigsaw puzzle. But what about that protective case, does that bring the whole thing together? Well, as highlighted on ResetEra , it's a real listing on Amazon Japan , produced by Laziro. If you pop in a Japanese postcode, you can see that it's supposedly set to release on March 15.

More importantly, does this give us our first full look at the console? No, almost certainly not – as has been pointed out on ResetEra, the images appear to be the same as a mockup render which first surfaced a few weeks ago. If you look closely, you can even see that the X and Y buttons are in the wrong places compared to their usual layout. What is baffling is the listing's insistence that this thing is only for the Switch 2, and isn't compatible with anything else. It begs the question, does a case for the console actually exist? Would one really show up on March 15 if you put an order in? Frankly, I have no idea – I'd be inclined to recommend waiting to see when the console itself releases before buying any mysterious accessories for it, though.

For now, Nintendo has us all waiting with bated breath for an announcement that we know is coming at some point before the end of March . Whenever that might be, it really can't come soon enough.

Nintendo Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility with Switch games, and Nintendo Switch Online will be coming back too .