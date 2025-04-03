Nintendo says the Switch 2 "isn't simply an improved Nintendo Switch, we redesigned the system from the ground up," and after 8 years, I'd sure hope so

News
By published

The Switch 2 is packed with "lots of new gameplay features"

Back of Nintendo Switch 2 dock with cut out revealing fan highlighted in blue
(Image credit: Nintendo Switch)

The upcoming Switch 2 is more than just a glorified Switch, Nintendo says, to sighs of relief heard 'round the world.

As revealed during today's long-awaited Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo kicked around a number of ideas when trying to find a name for its next console, including the retro-styled Super Nintendo Switch. Obviously it settled on simply calling it the Switch 2, which makes sense, but also opens up some questions about how different it'll be from its predecessor. Eight long years since the release of the first Switch, you'd really hope for something dramatically more capable, and thankfully it sounds like that's the case.

Obviously, the form factor is the same, but we now know a good deal more about the guts of the thing, and by all measures it's a significant leap forward with a bigger 1080p screen compared to the original's 720p output, support for 4K and 60 FPS with compatible TVs, and eight times the internal storage. We also know big ol' honkin' games like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade are coming to the console, which says a lot about the power of its custom Nvidia processor and GPU.

Anyway, during the direct Nintendo really drove home the point that the Switch 2 is a whole new console and not just an iteration on the existing Switch. "As you just saw, Nintendo Switch 2 isn't simply an improved Nintendo Switch," said Switch 2 hardware design lead Tetsuya Sasaki (timestamped here). "We redesigned the system from the ground up and packed in lots of new gameplay features."

In a separate Q&A, Nintendo details some of the ways the Switch 2 outperforms the Switch, including its bigger, sharper screen, better memory, improved processor, longer battery life, and more.

Meanwhile, here's our comprehensive guide to all of the upcoming Switch 2 games we currently know about.

See more Games News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about games
Elden Ring character on a horse

Elden Ring is getting a fancy new name on Switch, new weapons and armor, and new horse clothes on all platforms
Survival Kids

The Switch 2 Direct broke just in time for me to nearly miss a revival of a 26-year-old Konami cult classic I obsessed over in Nintendo Power
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware

Japan's "multi-language" Switch 2 costs 20,000 more yen, or $130 more dollars, than the Japanese-only version
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Japan's "multi-language" Switch 2 costs 20,000 more yen, or $130 more dollars, than the Japanese-only version
Elden Ring character on a horse
Elden Ring is getting a fancy new name on Switch, new weapons and armor, and new horse clothes on all platforms
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
It seems you can pre-order the Switch 2 a week early in at least the UK and Germany, while Nintendo begins sending out invite links to hopeful buyers
Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who
Who is mysterious Doctor Who character Mrs Flood? Even showrunner Russell T Davies wasn't sure at first: "I was in two minds"
Survival Kids
The Switch 2 Direct broke just in time for me to nearly miss a revival of a 26-year-old Konami cult classic I obsessed over in Nintendo Power
Wolverines and Deadpools #1 cover by Taurin Clarke
Marvel cancels Deadpool to relaunch it as daddy-daughter team-up title Wolverines and Deadpools
Hollow Knight
As Hollow Knight Silksong makes a blink-and-you'll-miss-it reemergence for Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox reminds everyone the Metroidvania is still day one on Game Pass
Superman
Superman's David Corenswet wants DC to adapt the animated show storyline where the Man of Steel switches places with Batman: "That would be fun"
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Nintendo admits "there were times when we wished the Switch system's processor was faster" so that "developers could make any kind of game they wanted"
Doom Eternal
Switch 2 plays Switch 1 games through something "in between a software emulator and hardware compatibility," so don't expect the same backward compatibility we got on 3DS and Wii U