The Nintendo Switch 2's internal storage is eight times bigger than original, sitting at 256GB

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will come with 256GB internal storage, which is eight times bigger than the original's 32GB.

I'm sure we've all run into the problem where you had to delete stuff from your Nintendo Switch storage because you were too stubborn to buy a microSD at launch. And while Nintendo has generally kept things slim (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was only 16GB, how!) There are third party games – like NBA2K24 – which is bigger than the system's entire internal storage sitting at 59.2GB.

Thankfully Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 won't be facing the same problem, as it has upped the internal storage of the console to 256GB, which is eight times the size of the original Nintendo Switch (or roughly 4.32 NBA 2K24's). While this may seem low when you look at the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo's being the master of keeping its own games smaller in file size (again, Zelda was somehow only 16GB!), it should do the job for a while.

However, if you do run out of space, or eventually Call of Duty comes knocking with a 100GB install, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have expandable storage. The system supports the use of microSD Express cards – however, normal microSD's will not be compatible with the system as it needs to use the faster speeds available on the Express cards.

Nintendo hasn't confirmed the size limits available on these SD cards, but it did show 256GB cards in its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

It's also worth noting that the original Nintendo Switch launched with a 32GB limit, but that was eventually raised to 2TB cards being the limit.



You'll have plenty of games to fill up that internal storage with, as Nintendo has confirmed a ton of games for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup, like Street Fighter 6, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and, of course, Mario Kart World.