The Nintendo Switch 2's internal storage is eight times bigger than original, sitting at 256GB

News
By published

That's about one Call of Duty install these days

Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 will come with 256GB internal storage, which is eight times bigger than the original's 32GB.

I'm sure we've all run into the problem where you had to delete stuff from your Nintendo Switch storage because you were too stubborn to buy a microSD at launch. And while Nintendo has generally kept things slim (The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was only 16GB, how!) There are third party games – like NBA2K24 – which is bigger than the system's entire internal storage sitting at 59.2GB.

Thankfully Nintendo has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 won't be facing the same problem, as it has upped the internal storage of the console to 256GB, which is eight times the size of the original Nintendo Switch (or roughly 4.32 NBA 2K24's). While this may seem low when you look at the likes of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo's being the master of keeping its own games smaller in file size (again, Zelda was somehow only 16GB!), it should do the job for a while.

However, if you do run out of space, or eventually Call of Duty comes knocking with a 100GB install, the Nintendo Switch 2 will have expandable storage. The system supports the use of microSD Express cards – however, normal microSD's will not be compatible with the system as it needs to use the faster speeds available on the Express cards.

Nintendo hasn't confirmed the size limits available on these SD cards, but it did show 256GB cards in its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

It's also worth noting that the original Nintendo Switch launched with a 32GB limit, but that was eventually raised to 2TB cards being the limit.

You'll have plenty of games to fill up that internal storage with, as Nintendo has confirmed a ton of games for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup, like Street Fighter 6, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, and, of course, Mario Kart World.

See more Platform News
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about nintendo switch 2
Screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s reveal trailer showing Mario, Luigi, Bowser, and Peach racing.

Mario Kart World will cost $80, but not every Nintendo Switch 2 game will be quite so expensive
The Duskbloods screenshot Switch 2

Everything we know about The Duskbloods
Screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s reveal trailer showing Mario, Luigi, Bowser, and Peach racing.

Mario Kart World will cost $80, but not every Nintendo Switch 2 game will be quite so expensive
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s reveal trailer showing Mario, Luigi, Bowser, and Peach racing.
Mario Kart World will cost $80, but not every Nintendo Switch 2 game will be quite so expensive
Devil May Cry anime star recalls playing the game for the first time, as he explains what makes it so special: "There's definitely a unique thing to it"
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo has a "long-running project" to create "the pinnacle of all controllers" and it's not the Switch 2 – but the Switch 2 Pro comes close
Georgina Campbell in Barbarian
Barbarian director's mysterious new horror movie described as "batsh*t insane" as first plot details are revealed
David Corenswet as Superman
DC originally asked James Gunn to direct Superman 7 years ago, but he didn't know if he could: "It seems hard"
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo wants the Switch 2 to "stand the test of time," which is something that the original Switch hasn't really managed
The Rose of Versailles
50 years after the beloved manga was released, Netflix announces a brand new anime adaptation of The Rose of Versailles with a stunning and nostalgic trailer
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo nearly called the Switch 2 the "Super Nintendo Switch" as a throwback to the NES, but "it didn't feel right"
Mario racing on a desert track during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
Switch 2 launch games – every game coming to Nintendo's new console on its release day in June
A screenshot shows a promotional image for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal.
Switch 2 bundle will include a digital version of Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s first open-world racer