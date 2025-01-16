Switch 2 Mario Kart trailer reveals a whole new Donkey Kong seemingly inspired by the Mario movie: "DK ain't look right"
Looks like he hasn't slept much since the movie came out
In the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal trailer, what appears to be a new Mario Kart game shows off a new design for Donkey Kong that makes him look more like his design from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
People immediately noticed Donkey Kong looks different, which is impressive considering he's only in the background of the gameplay we've seen of what appears to be the first official Nintendo Switch 2 game, a new Mario Kart game that's presumably Mario Kart 9.
One ResetEra user writes what we're all thinking, "DK ain't look right." Journalist Jordan Oloman writes on Twitter, "What the hell happened to Donkey Kong between Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 9?" alongside a zoomed in screenshot of the gorilla looking deeply haunted. It's the dark outlines around his eyes that do it.
According to Centro Leaks, which usually posts about Pokemon, "Nintendo has redesigned DK to be in line with the movie design." This is corroborated by another ResetEra user, who notes "he appears officially with the movie redesign having been implemented into the games."
I didn't much care for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and our review remarks "Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong doesn’t get much of a look-in," so it's nice to see the design going to good use outside of the film.
Also revealed in the Switch 2 trailer was the mysterious new button on the right Joy-Con. No one knows what it does yet, so your guess is as good as ours. There's a Switch 2 Direct coming April 2, 2025, though, so we'll likely learn more then, hopefully including when pre-orders for the Switch 2 will go live.
To keep up to date with all the latest information, be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 live blog.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
