Donkey Kong veteran gives Bananza's character redesign his official seal of approval, praising the new Switch 2 game's look: "It's really ace!"

Donkey Kong is "way more expressive"

Donkey Kong Bananza
The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally arrived, and with it came a wealth of knowledge regarding the new console from Nintendo – including a first look at some new Nintendo Switch 2 games coming, like Donkey Kong Bananza.

Donkey Kong Bananza is kind of a big deal to longtime fans of Nintendo's iconic series for various reasons, including the fact that it stands as the second 3D platformer entry in 44 years and just how visually striking it is, especially when regarding the titular character himself as well as his expressive redesign – one that veteran Kevin Bayliss himself approves of, and a new post that sees the DK mastermind reacting to the revamped design proves as much.

"His face is way more expressive now," writes the original character designer in response to a fan's own excitement about the new Donkey Kong. "It's really ace!" Commenters see series players agreeing with Bayliss' thoughts while also praising his design – the one that started it all. "He may have a redesign, but you can still see some of the old design in him," reads one. "This could not have been possible without you! Thank you for this peak design!"

It's certainly a fun new look for the beloved character, and it's made all the better thanks to Bayliss' official seal of approval. While the trailer unveiled the fresh design, there's even more yet to come from Nintendo during today's Nintendo Treehouse Streams, including a whopping seven hours of gameplay – plenty of time to become acquainted with the Donkey Kong redesign before Bananza's quickly approaching release on July 17.

The new game will drop just a month after Nintendo's upcoming console's hotly anticipated release itself, which is set for June 5. As for Switch 2 pre-orders, they're scheduled to begin going live next week on April 8 – but anyone hoping for an early invite from Nintendo will need to tick off a certain number of requirements from the company as a result of its plan to combat Switch 2 scalpers, including a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

