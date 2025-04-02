Donkey Kong Bananza launches on Switch 2 this July as just the second 3D platformer in the character's 44-year history

News
By published

He's finally back to kick some tail

Donkey Kong Bananza
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The big, final reveal in today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news was the long-awaited announcement of a new Donkey Kong game in the form of Donkey Kong Bananza.

The game is a particularly colorful take on the Donkey Kong series with what I've gotta say is a much more wildly colorful visual style than I'd expect, complete with a new design for the titular gorilla that's in keeping with his controversial, newer look.

Whatever your feelings about the look, though, the platforming looks sublime. We see DK sprinting through giant, open-ended environments that seem to let you climb pretty much anything and dig through the world almost Minecraft-style. As Switch 2 producer Kouchi Kawamoto says in an official interview, the increased power of Switch 2 is what allows DK Bananza to let you "experience the exhilaration of being able to destroy anything you want in the game without restrictions."

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube
Watch On

As the tone of this write-up might indicate, I think it looks great, and it's all the cooler to see with how long it's been since DK's one and only previous 3D platforming adventure in Donkey Kong 64, which launched way back in 1999. Recent years have been pretty dry for any flavor of game starring the character that effectively launched Nintendo's ascent in the video game world, and seeing him come back for something this prominent in the Switch 2's early life is very cool to see.

Donkey Kong Bananza launches July 17 on Switch 2. This is just one of many upcoming Switch 2 games detailed today, and it looks like the new console will have no shortage of software in its first year.

Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveals Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a Legend of Zelda spin-off set before Tears of the Kingdom.

See more Games News
Dustin Bailey
Dustin Bailey
Staff Writer

Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about donkey kong
Donkey Kong 94

Forget Pokemon Red and Blue, Nintendo's finally brought the secret best Game Boy game to Switch: an expanded version of Donkey Kong with 2425% more levels
Donkey Kong

After 44 years, Donkey Kong player discovers that the legendary kill screen isn't really the end
Mario standing in front of bridge with green line dividing blurry image on left and sharper image on right.

AI upscaling explained: the secret sauce boosting GPU and console performance
See more latest
Most Popular
A screenshot shows a promotional image for the Nintendo Switch 2 bundle deal.
Switch 2 bundle will include a digital version of Mario Kart World, Nintendo’s first open-world racer
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con graphic from Nintendo Direct
Nintendo confirms that Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons will have mouse controls built-in
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Hollow Knight: Silksong still exists, and is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, but there's still no release date
Devil May Cry
Devil May Cry anime's Dante actor says the Netflix series and Capcom games aren’t "one to one," but fans should prepare for "so many Easter eggs"
Borderlands 4
Borderlands 4 is launching on Switch 2, bringing Gearbox's "most ambitious Borderlands game" to Nintendo's next console
kirby riding a star-shaped glider
Forget Mario Kart World, Kirby Air Riders returns after 20 years, with Smash Bros' Masahiro Sakurai back at the helm
The Duskbloods
The Duskbloods is Hidetaka Miyazaki's next game, coming exclusively to Switch 2 in 2026, and it looks it is to Bloodborne as Elden Ring was to Dark Souls
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct reveals Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a Legend of Zelda spin-off set before Tears of the Kingdom
three pixelated characters walking away into a black background
Deltarune is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 at launch, all but confirming the Chapter 3 and 4 release window
GoldenEye 007
Switch 2 will return to the golden days of the N64 with Nintendo’s first new James Bond game in over a decade