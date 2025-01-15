Nintendo is "really mad" to "the most severe level" about the Switch 2 leaks, say former PR managers: "They are very, very, very upset"
The "sense of surprise is so valuable" to the company
The Nintendo Switch 2 isn't here quite yet, but as the possibility of an official reveal draws near, so do new leaks about the upcoming console - and according to former Nintendo PR managers, the beloved company is likely struggling with them.
Speaking in a new podcast entry regarding all of the recent Switch 2 leaks and how they may be affecting Nintendo, Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang speculate that the company is almost certainly discouraged by the situation. According to Ellis, the leaks have spiraled out of control due to Nintendo's "mindset that they could control everything." Yang agrees, saying that there was "always" a dangerous mentality of "we're different."
"The fact of the matter is they're not different than any other company," explains Yang. In other words, Nintendo isn't immune to leaks - and the Switch 2 only serves as proof. It all hits even harder, as both Ellis and Krysta describe, thanks to the company's love of surprise. "In terms of inside Nintendo … that sense of surprise is so valuable and so important," says Ellis. "We would hear 30-minute lectures [on] the value of surprise."
As for how Nintendo is handling the leaks now that they're out and about, Yang reveals that she's "100% sure that they are really mad - to the most severe level." The former lead then states that the company is "very, very, very upset by this." Throughout the podcast, both Ellis and Yang continue to stress how significant surprise is to Nintendo and how much work goes into maintaining that element, even without the threat of leaks.
Taking all of what's said into consideration, it's understandable that Nintendo isn't thrilled by all of the recent leaks. With a possible Switch 2 reveal coming this week, there's no telling what has and hasn't been legitimate - from blurry images to lengthy text threads claiming to contain truthful insight into the new console, it feels impossible to discern what's real and what isn't. Hopefully, Nintendo will share more itself soon.
