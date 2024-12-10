As the wait for Switch 2 news continues, a possible leak has some Nintendo fans convinced a blurry image features our first look at the new console
Grab a magnifying glass
The Nintendo Switch 2, as it's unofficially been dubbed, is still in the works with no public reveal of the new console having surfaced just yet - but a recent possible leak featuring what could be the mysterious device has the community speculating whether it's the first real look at the Switch 2.
A now-deleted trailer from peripheral manufacturer Satisfye showing off the ZenGrip 2, a handy grip attachment set to launch after the Switch 2, was spotted by eagle-eyed fans as it showcased what could be the upcoming console from Nintendo. User "DP19" on Twitter has shared a screenshot from the trailer taken before it went down, and this image supposedly shows the Switch 2 with the ZenGrip 2 - or so some think.
Satisfye accidentally put a trailer for their upcoming product the Zengrip 2 for the Nintendo Next Gen Console and in itThey just show the Nintendo Switch 2 in it like straight up just show it it's blurred a bit but not much that is our first official Switch 2 look pic.twitter.com/S0zPNewla6December 10, 2024
The picture itself is quite blurry at best, with DP19 calling it "blurred a bit" but "not much" as it's "our first official Switch 2 look." In it, the alleged Switch 2 can be seen in the background - a console that looks much like its predecessor albeit with an "extra button" featured in prior potential leaks of the device's Joy-Cons. Comments from fans express both excitement and surprise at its design, with one stating "it just looks like a Switch."
Others echo a similar sentiment, stating that the pictured console "doesn't look any different from a normal Switch" aside from the one new button. There's no telling just yet if any of the speculation will prove to be true, however, as Nintendo hasn't shared much official news on its Switch successor. The company did recently reveal that the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility - but not much else, and certainly nothing on its appearance.
