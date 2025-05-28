The longest Switch 2 launch leak yet shows the console setup process, its catchy startup jingle, and slick UI – at least until it gets nuked

On the heels of a struck "unboxing" video, another Nintendo Switch 2 launch leak has stepped up to the plate. Until it, too, is inevitably taken down, you can watch for a classic, phone-quality, 11-minute showcase of how the system looks on startup, from the first-time setup onward.

If you are legitimately worried about Switch 2 menu spoilers, well, I don't know how you ended up here, but here's your spoiler warning.

In the second video from 110-subscriber Russian YouTube channel Подкаст «Пóпы и культура», our leaker, cleverly shielded by sunglasses, boots a fresh Switch 2 for the first time. After going through the usual time and region details, he comes to the system transfer option that lets you bring your Switch 1 data over.

Nintendo Switch 2 — First Setup & Menu Walkthrough - YouTube Watch On

If you've used a Switch 1, followed Nintendo's Direct shows, or read any Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on previews, the features and calibrations mentioned will sound familiar. Adjust the Joy-Cons, check out the improved kickstand, the works.

As previously reported, it seems you can't use most features or play any games on early Switch 2 systems without the day-one patch coming with the official launch timing on June 5, so even by leak standards, this is a limited showcase.

One standout snippet is the startup jingle that plays around four minutes in. It leads right into a smoothly animated rollout of the home UI icons, and everything looks pretty snappy. The video also explores various system settings, but, unsurprisingly, with no big surprises. Yep, that sure is a Switch 2. May all those interested find it easy and painless to acquire their own next week.

In official news, Nintendo is already revealing hidden mouse control Easter eggs.