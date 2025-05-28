I never thought I'd have to issue a spoiler warning for the Switch 2 system menu, but Nintendo is already revealing hidden mouse control Easter eggs

As we inch closer to the launch of Switch 2, Nintendo continues to provide tiny morsels of new information about the console via the Nintendo Today app's drip feed. This time, the company's reveal might actually be a spoiler, as it details a fun little Easter egg you might otherwise just stumble across on the system menu.

"There are some fun little details in the 'How to Use Mouse Controls' section of the Controllers setting on the HOME Menu," the latest Nintendo Today post says, showing a help menu describing those mouse controls.

This tutorial reconfirms that you can use mouse controls in the home menu or "in compatible software," and the latter is demonstrated through a fake screenshot of a game where you click balloons to pop them. Except it's not quite so fake after all.

"Click the icon on the instruction screen and a sound effect will play," the post continues. "Click on a balloon to pop it."

That's it – you just click the balloons and they pop. It doesn't turn into a whole secret minigame or anything, but I'm still glad to see these kinds of details here. Nintendo's historically been known for packing a lot of personality into its UI design, but the Switch menu has always been pretty sterile, so it's nice to see Switch 2 lean in that direction a little more.

Here are all the Switch 2 launch games that'll be landing next week. If you're looking past day one, check out our guide to all the upcoming Switch 2 games you need to know about.