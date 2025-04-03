After four hours spent playing with the Nintendo Switch 2, and an array of its freshly announced games, I'm convinced that Nintendo has another winner on its hands.

I'll admit that I watched the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which detailed almost everything you could need to know about Nintendo's console, a little nervously. In my mind, there was real risk that this console could feel like a belated "Pro" model – a Switch 1.5, rather than a true successor. This is the first direct sequel that Nintendo has ever really released after all – the only ever "2" rather than a Super, New, or, ahem, U.

But, after an extended hands-on Switch 2 preview, it's clear that Nintendo has taken all the learnings from the original system to create something seriously impressive.

Switch 2 Design Impressions

(Image credit: Future)

Key Info The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch worldwide on June 5, 2025. The console has an RRP of $445.99/£395.99, and Switch 2 pre-orders are expected to go live on April 9. There's plenty of upcoming Switch 2 games announced too, so there will be no shortage of things to play this summer.

Let's start with the Switch 2 design. With a soft-touch matte black finish, and the orange and blue color scheme of the original Switch introduced in more subtle ways (in the inner edges of the Joy-Cons, peaking through the seams), the Switch 2 already looks like a more refined, almost grown-up console.

With that refreshed color scheme comes a redesign of almost every element of the original Switch. For a start, everything is bigger on the Switch 2 – bar the thickness of the console itself, which remains the same as its predecessor. The screen has grown to dominate the console in a way that isn't really seen on any rival handhelds, with the blackness of the overall design only amplifying just how big and beautiful this new display is. The Joy-Cons are larger and redesigned to feature buttons that are easier for adult fingers to press.

It's a much more enjoyable handheld to actually use, and that's coming from someone who rarely ever played the original Switch docked, and never in tabletop mode. The Switch 2 has a premium, less toy-like feel, fits adult hands a lot better, and puts the buttons more closely aligned to your fingertips. However, due to the setup of this preview event, where each console was tethered to a table, it's difficult to speak of the weight of the Switch 2 and how it compares to the original.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo) (Image credit: Nintendo)

The other element I didn't really get to explore was the new dock – beyond peering in at it through perspex boxes. However, despite its increased size to incorporate the larger console and the inclusion of a cooling fan in the dock itself, it's still svelte. The Switch 2 dock is completely flat from the front, with any new bulk being hidden away at the back behind the console, so it should still look neat in your media system.

Additional features worth flagging are the 256GB internal storage capacity, which is eight times more than the original Switch offered, support for 3D audio, and a larger and much more adjustable kickstand. I got to briefly test the new kickstand, and while it's much thinner than the original design, it allows you to have much more control about the angle you pitch your Switch 2 in tabletop mode.

Plus, the addition of a second USB-C along the top of the console also means you can now charge your Switch 2 in that position. Sometimes it's the little things that really matter.

Switch 2 Display Impressions

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One of the key Switch 2 differences over its predecessor is a bigger, more impressive display. It's a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD panel compared to the 7-inch 720p display on the Switch OLED, or the 6.5-inch 720p screen on the original Switch. During a roundtable discussion with key Switch 2 technical developers, Nintendo admitted that LCD technology has come along so much that they opted for LCD over OLED for the Switch 2, and so far it seems like a great choice.

The Switch 2 display is crisp, bright, and vivid – enhanced by the new inclusion of HDR support, which has made a huge difference for the visual fidelity of Switch 2 games.

"New Switch 2 first-party titles like Mario Kart World felt more immersive than anything I've experienced on a handheld before"

I got to try many Switch 2 enhanced titles to get a sense of the improved graphical prowess, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, alongside newly ported games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Yakuza 0 Definitive Edition.

It was immediately clear just how much of a difference this new display makes. New Switch 2 first-party titles like Mario Kart World felt more immersive than anything I've experienced on a handheld before, making it truly feel like a substantial generational leap.

Of course, it helps that behind that display is a more powerful console capable of bumping frame-rates and resolutions, but there's no denying that the screen is everything I hoped it would be – and that's without even mentioning that the output rises to 4K/60fps and 1080p/120fps when the Switch 2 is docked, matching the likes of PS5 and Xbox Series X at last.

Joy-Con 2 Controller Impressions

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Switch 2 controllers have had a "2" rebranding too, with the Joy-Cons returning with more functionality and an enhanced design. As I mentioned before, these are bigger controllers overall, with larger thumbsticks that are far smoother to use than the original Switch – and thus hopefully will be immune to stick drift. The L and R buttons have been lengthened too, making them a lot easier to reach and interact with.

That latter point is particularly important as both Joy-Cons here can be flipped onto their edges and used as a mouse, with those shoulder bumpers acting as left and right mouse buttons. It works surprisingly well on a desk, and Nintendo says this functionality has been specifically designed to work just as well on your leg or the arm of a sofa – although I've yet to put that claim to the test.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

I did however test the new mouse input with a demo for Civilization 7 in docked mode, and it was amazing how quickly I forgot I was playing on a Switch 2 and not just a PC. The jury is out on how comfortable using a Joy-Con as a mouse would be for longer play-sessions, but it's responsive and intuitive nonetheless.

What's really interesting is the mouse integration into games like Metroid Prime 4: Beyond; experiencing this is what has really sold me on the new feature. You can – mid-game, no settings menus involved – switch from holding the Joy-Con normally in one hand to mouse-mode simply by turning your wrist and placing the edge of the controller on the table.

This new functionality made the FPS elements of Samus' next adventure faster and more responsive than just using the thumbsticks and shoulder button. I thought it would be awkward, but within minutes I was flipping between the two, with the occasional flick of a motion control to aim at a door puzzle added in for good measure. It's seamless and very effective. I'm intrigued to see where else such simultaneous control schemes will be used going forward.

The HD Rumble feature from the original Nintendo Switch returns and has been greatly improved too. On Switch 2, HD Rumble allows for even more nuance and range to the vibrations that come through the Joy-Con controllers, which only further adds to the immersion on offer. I only hope that more developers make more use of the HD Rumble functionality in the Switch 2 era.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Of course, the much-teased and hotly debated C-button is another new addition here. It's your shortcut to Switch 2's new GameChat feature, where you can call your pals into voice chats, share your screen, or even add your video feed if you've got the new Switch 2 Camera accessory. Interestingly, while the button is very obviously there on the right Joy-Con 2, the actual GameChat functionality is locked behind a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, which feels like a huge disconnect.

And speaking of disconnect, the new magnetic attachments for the Joy-Con 2 are intriguing. I only got a few opportunities to test the new detach button located near the L and R shoulder, but there's a reassuring force needed to uncouple the controllers from the display. These magnets are strong, and that's only reinforced by the speed and definitiveness with which the Joy-Cons snap back into place – with the kind of audible click that has become so synonymous with the Switch from all the Direct presentations.

Switch 2 games

(Image credit: Future)

In terms of games, the two that really stood out from my hands-on time were Mario Kart World and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Mario Kart World is already the clear system seller out of the Switch 2 launch games, with easily the best visuals of anything I've played on Switch 2 so far. Its tracks in Grand Prix mode have you racing between two circuits, making for a different lap each time with increasing hazards and locational details, while the new Knockout Tour sees you racing from course to course without a break.

Plus, there's the added pressure of a battle royale-esque rule where if you're not placed high enough by the time you reach a checkpoint you're eliminated. It's high pressure and exhilarating in a way that Mario Kart hasn't felt for a long time. Meanwhile, outside of the races themselves, Mario Kart World is living up to its name by offering up an open-world to explore, Forza Horizon-style.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on the other hand, is interesting not only because of the control options I mentioned earlier, but because it's the first announced game to offer Quality and Performance Mode options when the Switch 2 is docked. While both modes will support HDR, Quality offers 4K at 60fps and Performance 1080p at 120fps – which is what I experienced. This kind of graphical / performance choice is something we've been used to seeing on PS5 and Xbox Series X titles, but this is new for a Nintendo console. Hopefully it's a sign that there's more to come in the future, as it's exciting to see Nintendo being so on par with its competitors.

Donkey Kong Bananza is also really interesting in the upcoming Switch 2 games lineup for July. It's a new 3D Donkey Kong title that's visually impressive, with its glittering giant crystal bananas and fur that looks so fluffy I want to reach in and stroke our old ape pal. But, it's also a showcase of the power of the Switch 2 hardware because of its terrain destruction. Donkey Kong can punch his way through the world, carving out chasms and tunnels with his fists to find new areas, collectibles and yes, even more bananas. There's major Super Mario Odyssey and Astro Bot vibes to this one, and I'm certainly intrigued to see what else it has to offer.

Nintendo Switch 2 first impressions

There's so much to talk about with the Switch 2 that four hours isn't enough to appreciate everything that's been tweaked, refined, and optimised here. This is a sophisticated upgrade on the original Switch, with a design that feels, in every way, like a meaningful evolution. With Switch 2 prices set at $445.99/£395.99 or $499.99/£429.99 when bundled with Mario Kart World, this new console is certainly an investment.

Still, given everything that the Nintendo Switch 2 offers, I already think there's more than enough here to justify that price. The only question now is whether or not I'll actually be able to get a Switch 2 pre-order in on April 9.

(Image credit: Future)

