Amid ongoing Switch 2 confusion over everything from features to games, former Nintendo marketing leads say the company should "just give people all the information" in one place

The Switch 2 is almost here, but many fans still remain confused about some of the console's features – and according to former Nintendo marketing managers Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, the company could curb some of the confusion by simply releasing "all the information."

It's been one heck of a puzzling time for Nintendo fans. Between the confusion over Switch 2 cartridges, including farming RPG Rune Factory's game card, and the misunderstandings regarding the GameCube controller's functionality with titles outside of the Nintendo Classics library, there has been no shortage of questions and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming console's June 5 release or its future.

Ellis and Yang address it all while speaking in a new podcast entry on their YouTube channel, sharing what they think would be the solution: Nintendo actually being entirely open with its community about the Switch 2. "Just give people all the information on all of these topics, as many topics as you can think of, [and] let people read to their hearts' content," says Ellis, with Yang agreeing that Nintendo should do so.

Instead of deeming something "too small" to talk about with fans or thinking that "regular people don't need to know about that," Nintendo could lay everything out and "let them [users] choose" what to interpret or read into. "Just put the onus on the customer," states Yang, as "they'll decide when to stop reading, they will decide what is interesting for them to learn about and what isn't."

She continues: "You have to be, as the creators of the thing, you're responsible for giving them [fans] all the information for them to parse through." Ellis then recalls a situation PR faced over a decade ago, before the Wii U launch, when preparing its written embargo. "I remember asking Japan, 'So what guidelines should we put around any of the system features, any of the UI, any of the stuff that's baked into the front end?'"

Ellis goes on to reveal the company's reaction: They were like, 'Who cares about that? Why would anybody care about that?' It's a big part of a new console experience, and honestly, that was something that was kind of an issue with the Wii U, so maybe they should have paid a little bit more attention to that. So maybe it's just a matter of them not grasping the great interest around all of these things."

Over 10 years have passed since then, but it does indeed seem like Ellis' deduction is ringing true with the Switch 2 launch as it did with the Wii U release. Between confusion over games and features to the debacle that has been securing Switch 2 pre-orders, clarity from Nintendo couldn't hurt.



