As the Nintendo Switch 2 nears its big reveal, 'leaks' of the new console are at an all-time high - and they're more convincing than ever

The Nintendo Switch 2 , as it's unofficially been dubbed, may really be the "Nintendo Switch 2" after all - according to a recent round of leaks online, anyway, but they've got a good few fans convinced this time and there's some proof to back them up.

The new Nintendo console hasn't been unveiled just yet, but that hasn't stopped eager players from spreading leaks involving everything from blurry images to lengthy text threads. In the latest supposed set of leaks of the Switch 2 to drop, a Reddit user aptly dubbed NextHandheld claims that he's "come from the future" to boldly claim what many men now have before him - he's seen the next generation of Nintendo consoles, and even touched it.

"I got my muggy hands on a final release Switch 2 and its dock," announces the mysterious Redditor - and he says he'll "post proof" come Christmas. At the surface level, it doesn't seem to be any more believable than past leaks, but a recent interaction between NextHandheld and Verge could prove otherwise. Co-founder Sean Hollister explains that he's "seen two photos of a possible Nintendo Switch 2 dock" now, and that's not all he saw.

"One photo of the inside of a possible Switch 2 controller rail, covered in certification logos and with copper contacts exposed, which also shows its metal kickstand hinge open at an angle," was also shared with Hollister. As for the dock itself, it boasts "the same logo as the original Nintendo Switch, only with a 2 attached" - seemingly confirming that the console is indeed set to release as the Nintendo Switch 2, just as fans thought.

NextHandheld shares his disappointment that the dock contains the same amount of ports as its predecessor's own, apparently - two USB-A, one USB-C, one ethernet, and one HDMI port, to be precise. The Switch 2 is still switching things up, excuse my pun, in other ways. A previous leak from Spanish site Vandal had suggested that the next-gen console would use magnetic connections for its controllers, and it might ring true.

As Hollister notes, a photo from NextHandheld showcased the joystick rail region - with no rail at all. "It’s just a long, rounded, hollow area, with a 13-pin connector that sticks out so it can slot into the Joy-Con." The leaker states to Hollister that there's actually a "physical" magnetic click when one attaches the controllers, and players will need to press a button connected to a magnet when they want to release the Joy-Cons.

What's even bigger to note, however, is the fact that the Nintendo Switch's infamous Joy-Con drift problem might no longer be in the picture come the new console - NextHandheld claims the Switch 2's controllers feature Hall effect joysticks, which won't deteriorate and are easily recalibrated. As someone who dealt with drifting on the OG Switch myself, it's a relief to hear. It's a welcome change, as is the Switch 2's supposed U-shaped kickstand.

According to NextHandheld, the new console could be announced as early as January - just a couple of weeks away now. There's no telling yet if any of the speculation will prove to be true, however, as Nintendo hasn't shared much official news on its Switch successor. The company did recently reveal that the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility - but not much else, and certainly nothing on its appearance.