As the Nintendo Switch 2 nears its big reveal, 'leaks' of the new console are at an all-time high - and they're more convincing than ever
The clock is ticking
The Nintendo Switch 2, as it's unofficially been dubbed, may really be the "Nintendo Switch 2" after all - according to a recent round of leaks online, anyway, but they've got a good few fans convinced this time and there's some proof to back them up.
The new Nintendo console hasn't been unveiled just yet, but that hasn't stopped eager players from spreading leaks involving everything from blurry images to lengthy text threads. In the latest supposed set of leaks of the Switch 2 to drop, a Reddit user aptly dubbed NextHandheld claims that he's "come from the future" to boldly claim what many men now have before him - he's seen the next generation of Nintendo consoles, and even touched it.
"I got my muggy hands on a final release Switch 2 and its dock," announces the mysterious Redditor - and he says he'll "post proof" come Christmas. At the surface level, it doesn't seem to be any more believable than past leaks, but a recent interaction between NextHandheld and Verge could prove otherwise. Co-founder Sean Hollister explains that he's "seen two photos of a possible Nintendo Switch 2 dock" now, and that's not all he saw.
"One photo of the inside of a possible Switch 2 controller rail, covered in certification logos and with copper contacts exposed, which also shows its metal kickstand hinge open at an angle," was also shared with Hollister. As for the dock itself, it boasts "the same logo as the original Nintendo Switch, only with a 2 attached" - seemingly confirming that the console is indeed set to release as the Nintendo Switch 2, just as fans thought.
I’ve come from the future from r/NintendoSwitch2
NextHandheld shares his disappointment that the dock contains the same amount of ports as its predecessor's own, apparently - two USB-A, one USB-C, one ethernet, and one HDMI port, to be precise. The Switch 2 is still switching things up, excuse my pun, in other ways. A previous leak from Spanish site Vandal had suggested that the next-gen console would use magnetic connections for its controllers, and it might ring true.
As Hollister notes, a photo from NextHandheld showcased the joystick rail region - with no rail at all. "It’s just a long, rounded, hollow area, with a 13-pin connector that sticks out so it can slot into the Joy-Con." The leaker states to Hollister that there's actually a "physical" magnetic click when one attaches the controllers, and players will need to press a button connected to a magnet when they want to release the Joy-Cons.
What's even bigger to note, however, is the fact that the Nintendo Switch's infamous Joy-Con drift problem might no longer be in the picture come the new console - NextHandheld claims the Switch 2's controllers feature Hall effect joysticks, which won't deteriorate and are easily recalibrated. As someone who dealt with drifting on the OG Switch myself, it's a relief to hear. It's a welcome change, as is the Switch 2's supposed U-shaped kickstand.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
According to NextHandheld, the new console could be announced as early as January - just a couple of weeks away now. There's no telling yet if any of the speculation will prove to be true, however, as Nintendo hasn't shared much official news on its Switch successor. The company did recently reveal that the Switch 2 will have backwards compatibility - but not much else, and certainly nothing on its appearance.
Here are the best Nintendo Switch games to play right now while you wait for more news.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
CD Projekt Red says its "ambition is high, crazily high" with The Witcher 4 as devs hope to "apply all the lessons learned" from Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3
Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto "very much" regretted making Super Mario Sunshine so hard as it should be something that even "Grandma and Grandpa" can pick up and play