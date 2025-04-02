The Nintendo Switch 2's new built-in mic and GameChat feature could be a game changer, but not for first party titles

We got a glimpse of the brand new built-in microphone, and the new official Nintendo Switch 2 camera during today's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation. Ninty has ditched its current pesky voice-chat system for a process more in line with other current-gen consoles thanks to its new GameChat voice chat feature, and I’m all for it. I just don't think it's going to be first-party games taking the limelight here.

Rumors also indicate that Microsoft is bringing a range of games over to the Nintendo Switch 2. Phil Spencer himself spoke on an episode of the GameChanger podcast, stating that he was “really looking forward to supporting [Nintendo]” with existing Microsoft games. Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are rumored to be making their way onto the handheld, but it’s Microsoft titles like Sea of Thieves that could be a best-use scenario for the Switch 2’s GameChat.

Considering Nintendo looks to be branching into bigger mainstream third party releases with its Elden Ring, Borderlands 4, and Cyberpunk 2077 support - it's finally time for Ninty to join the big guns. The system wants to be your premier destination not just for first-party titles, but Triple-A blockbusters as well. To do that, it needed to rejuvenate its microphone system, and I'm so glad it's taking this road.

Even if you have one of the best Nintendo Switch headsets at your disposal, setting up voice chat through the current Switch is a tedious process. Not only do you need a microphone to spare, but voice chat relies on the official Nintendo Switch Online app. Now, the touch of the new 'C' button can bring up a Discord-like chat system, and start talking away to friends, making the NSO app a thing of the past.



By default, proximity chat is turned on in Sea of Thieves, no matter if you’re playing through the Xbox Series X/S, PC or PS5, and honestly, the game wouldn’t be half as fun without it. Through my multiple days at sea, it’s the random chats with other players that have cemented it as one of my favorite online games. I’ve had my fair share of random voice chat encounters, from being told the name of the pet pigs of a nearby sloop to being given tips and tricks from another.

This could also open the Switch 2 up to being more of a deviation from its family-friendly roots. The Switch’s current dependence on the NSO app makes sense. Having voice-chat restrictions keeps its targeted young audience safe from unsavory characters and the barrage of harassment, which I’ve more than experienced numerous times when playing games with strangers. That’s why, typically, I’ll keep to playing online games like Dead by Daylight, Fortnite and Marvel Rivals with friends through Discord to avoid any unpleasantness. There have been far too many occasions where my female-presenting voice has been clocked, and I was met with words I wouldn’t hurl at my worst enemy.



Of course, I'm not saying the feature won't make sense for Nintendo's own games. I’ve been playing Splatoon since the first game on the Wii U, and can’t help but wonder how GameChat could have improved my team’s ability to ink up more of the stages in every match. Sure, in a game that hectic, you barely have enough time to make sense of what's going on around you, so chatting may be minimal. But being able to share strategies in a match of Salmon Run as opposed to yelling “booyah” would likely help make my rank climb a lot faster - especially if Splatoon 4 is on its way.



This also looks to be a sturdy piece of kit. While playing the upcoming Mario Kart World, as seen in the lastest Nintendo Direct, the new mic can pick up the voices of the actors on screen while they roamed around the new open-world kart racer. Like a lot of high-quality microphones found on the best gaming headsets, even sound obstructive noises in the background seemingly don't get in the way, and your voice can be clearly picked up "even from a distance" - which hopefully includes my Splatoon screaming frustrations.

Right now, tech-savvy parents can limit certain features through the Parental Controls app, which includes restricting a child's ability to send messages and images over certain games and software, restricting the ability to post screenshots of Switch games via social media (though the lack of Twitter support did that already) and even restricting what games can be played based on the PEGI age rating. For the upcoming Switch 2, Ninty is adding the ability for you to use the app to approve friends they can chat with.



Sure, it will limit the type of experiences young players will have, but it would still allow young Nintendo fans to play Mario Kart World, the future iterations of Splatoon, and hopefully Sea of Thieves, while keeping as safe as possible. All the while, it allows the Switch 2 to be more in line with current-gen consoles without shedding its family-friendly reputation.

