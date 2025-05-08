Switch 2 price could still rise, as Nintendo president says the company is racing to beat new tariffs

The Nintendo Switch 2 price could still rise, according to Nintendo's president, who says the company is working "quickly" to beat any potential tariff-related hikes.

Shuntaro Furukawa (via Yahoo Japan, translated via DeepL) said that Nintendo's priority right now is to promote the Switch 2 as much as possible. He points out that the company's policy is to pay attention to tariffs and factor them into regional pricing, but says that "if the assumption of tariffs changes significantly, we will consider and implement any price adjustments."

That can mean that the Switch 2 price could go down, but given the current economic climate that seems unlikely. Furukawa did acknowledge that price increases caused by tariffs might result in a drop in demand in the US, especially if the cost of groceries and other necessities leaves people with less disposable income.

In the immediate wake of the Switch 2's reveal last month, Nintendo was forced to delay pre-orders in the US to "assess the potential impact of tariffs." No adjustments were forthcoming, and Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have since gone ahead, but it's clearly a nervous time for Nintendo, especially since it's already wrestled with community disappointment in high prices for the console and titles like Mario Kart World.

The company hopes to ship 15 million Switch 2 consoles in the first year, but a significant drop in the major market, the US, could harm that prediction. Pre-orders are understood to be extremely strong in Japan, but even that might not be enough to hit that lofty 15 million mark.

Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to.