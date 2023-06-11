Like a Dragon 8 is called Infinite Wealth, and it takes the series abroad

Like a Dragon 8 just unveiled its subtitle and release date with a new trailer.

Earlier today at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio appeared with a brand new trailer for Like a Dragon 8. It turns out the new game will have the subtitle of 'Infinite Wealth,' and not only that, but it looks as though protagonist Ichiban Kasuga is going overseas to America in the new game.

What the hell's going on?

And yes, the entire trailer was basically one huge gag with Ichiban being naked on a beach. We don't really have a clue what he's doing on the beach, and apparently neither does our protagonist, as he's woken up without any clothes and not a clue in the world as to how he got outside of Japan in the first place.

All things considered, this is pretty much usual for the Yakuza franchise. Although, this will mark the first time a mainline series game has strayed far outside of Japan into international territory, so there's already a lot that sets Like a Dragon 8 apart from its predecessors.

A release date of early 2024 is a little bit surprising for the new Like a Dragon game. Considering Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is releasing at the end of 2023 in November, it's wild to consider we'll get a brand new Yakuza game, and a full RPG one at that, just a few months later.

