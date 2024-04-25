Happy Death Day 3 is "all figured out," says star but "Blumhouse and Universal [need] to get their ducks in a row"

Happy Death Day franchise star Jessica Rothe says a third movie is in the works, but they're just playing the waiting game for now.

"Well, I can say Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out. We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row," Rothe told ScreenGeek. "But my fingers are so crossed. I think Tree [Gelbman] deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning."

Happy Death Day hit theaters in 2017 and starred Rothe as Tree Gelbman, a snarky sorority sister who gets murdered on the night of her birthday and suddenly ends up in a Groundhog Day scenario where she's forced to relive the day repeatedly. Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine, Charles Aitken, Laura Clifton, Jason Bayle, Rob Mello, and Rachel Matthews also star.

Directed by Christopher Landon (Freaky, We Have a Ghost) from a screenplay by Marvel comics writer Scott Lobdell, the film grossed $125 million against a budget of $4.8 million at the global box office. A sequel, Happy Death Day 2U, hit theaters in 2019 and garnered $64 million against a budget of $9 million.

Rothe currently stars in the upcoming action-comedy thriller film Boy Kills World, which sees Bill Skarsgård as a martial arts expert who seeks revenge after his family is murdered.

