The best part of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is all the weird little guys in it - especially Turgle and Skoova

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is full of weird little guys, and they're one of the best things about the sequel.

The day has finally come for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to release, and now that fans are getting reacquainted with Cal Kestis and BD-1, it's also time for them to meet a host of other new characters - many of which are just a bunch of weird little guys.

Although pretty mild in terms of spoilers, we will be talking about some of these new characters in this story so come back later if you don't want anything spoiled about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

** Minor Star Wars Jedi: Survivor spoilers ahead **

Star Wars fans are probably no strangers to 'weird little guys' as fans have affectionately named them. Over the years, we've seen the likes of Babu Frik, Watto, Yoda, plus many more - and the good news is, developer Respawn made sure there are plenty in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

One of the little guys that have been getting a lot of attention is Turgle, a frog-looking individual with whom Cal frequently interacts. Love him or hate him, it's clear Turgle has made an impression on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans already.

Along with Turgle, there's also Skoova Stev, who, to be honest, looks like a mix between a walrus and a crustacean. Skoova can usually be found sitting in its boat-ship hybrid machine and, according to the tweet below, "talks like a dwarf from The Lord of the Rings."

My personal favorite is the Boglings that have returned from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and look like the kind of rodent you'd find deep in the rainforest or desert or something. According to the @ CanYouPetTheDog (opens in new tab) Twitter account - which confirmed you can pet the Boglings - these creatures are native to the planet Bogano (hence the name), but can also be found on the planet Koboh.

You can meet all of these new guys now that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.