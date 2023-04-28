Star Wars Jedi Survivor PC performance is seriously lacking, leading to 'mostly negative' reviews

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has had a difficult time launching on PC which has caused the game to get 'mostly negative' reviews on Steam.

If you head on over to the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Steam page (opens in new tab), you'll notice the game now has 'mostly negative reviews' despite only releasing just a few hours ago. This is surprising for a few reasons but the main one is that the majority of feedback on the game has been really positive - including our own Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review .

It seems the problem most of these players that have left negative reviews are having comes down to how well the game performs on PC. "So far, the loading screen is pretty okay. I have no idea what it's like past the title screen because it doesn't load past that at the moment," one player said in their review.

"Game is extremely fun but performs terribly," another user revealed, "It's a rad game but definitely wait unless you have 24GB of VRAM and don't mind playing games at 30FPS." The issues Jedi: Survivor is having on PC appeared to start as early as the game's pre-load as Star Wars Jedi Survivor pre-loaders were hit by multiple Steam 'unpacking' issues earlier today.

Unfortunately for PC players, this isn't the first AAA title to suffer from these sorts of issues. Just last month The Last of Us Part 1 got absolutely pummeled on Steam due to some pretty severe technical issues at launch. Thankfully, developer Naughty Dog was quick to roll out a series of hotfixes and patches - so here's hoping Jedi Survivor developer Respawn has the same approach to the issue.

Don't let this put you off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor though, as you can also play it on PS5 and Xbox Series X /S from today.