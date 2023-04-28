What does Domo's mysterious keycode do in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

Domo's mysterious code in Star Wars Jedi Survivor costs a lot of resources to buy and you have no idea what is behind the locked door it's for. So, unsurprisingly, you might be a little wary of dropping 10 Priorite shards on such an expensive mystery. Fortunately, I've done the spending for you and can can explain exactly what you could get if you spend the cash on that mysterious code.

What is the mysterious keycode for in Domo's shop and behind the locked door?

Buying the mysterious code in Domo's shop costs 10 Priorite and all you know is that it will open the locked door nearby. It's basically a big blind box, but the reward isn't random so I you can tell you exactly what you can get: a stim upgrade.

As soon as you buy the code Domo will tell you BD-1 should be able to get the door open. Slice the door and head inside to find a sim canister that will give you an extra heal.

Depending on how much exploring you've been doing this might possibly be the first extra stim you can get. There's one on Coruscant you can get earlier and while there are more on Koboh, it's unlikely you'll find any before you can pick up this. And, seeing as extra heals are always useful, you might want to prioritise picking this up over any of the cosmetics and extras Domo usually sells.

And, just for the Easter egg fans, check out the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Camtono on the left just as you go into the locked room:

