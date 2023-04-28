Where to find priorite in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

You can find priorite in Star Wars Jedi Survivor almost everywhere. It's vital if you want to buy stuff from Doma so you'll want to get as much as you can for all her wares.
It's hidden around all over the place - sometimes right in front of you, but often tucked away in out of the reach areas. You can also find it in the Scavenger robots you see, the red droids that run away in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Catch up with one of those and they should drop some shards on destruction.
This is work in progress guide right now and only has 15 of the 41 I've found so far. That will be more than enough for the Jedi Survivor mysterious keycode in Doma's shop at least. That will get you one more of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor stim canisters you can use to heal, and it's an useful get for something so useful.
So, here are all the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Priorite shards I've found so far and I'll update this with the rest soon.
Jedi Survivor Coruscant priorite shards
- Undercity Rooftops - From the Rooftops meditation point head up the climbable wall and then down the stairs and over the bridge with the the neon sign. The priorite will be on a table at the end of this path.
- Renovation Site 4733 1 - At the rain slicked slope you can't walk up there's a priorite shard tucked away on the left hand side.
- Renovation Site 4733 2 - In the point where you drop into a large area full of Stormtroopers with a blue and yellow speeder. Head up the stairs nearest the yellow speeder that leads up to a gap with a bar you can use to swing across to a dead end with some priorite.
- Renovation Site 4733 3 - In the area where Bode talks about using a crane there's a set of stairs you can go down before a narrow gap where a security droid grabs you and throws you into the area where you get the Ascension cable. There's a priorite shard under the stairs
- Hanger 2046-C - When you use a rope slide to pass three large red floating structure there's a Priorite shard on the left when you land.
Jedi Survivor Koboh priorite shards
- Gorge Crash site - From the meditation spot head to wards the zipline pillar and take the wall run over to the right of it. Follow the path around and into a cave where there's an opening immediately on the left as you go in. The shard is at the end of that passage up another wall run.
- Pyloon's Saloon - There's a priorite shard in the toilet bowl.
- Derelict Dam 1- From the Derelict Dam meditation point head toward the large creature in the distance and then take the left that doubles back into a passage with roller mines. Follow it until you use the ascension cable to go up and then at the higher level look for a left turn. This will take you to the Jedi Survivor Vashtan Wolfe character. The priorite is in the unlit braizer.
- Derelict Dam 2 - From the Derelict Dam meditation point go towards the tar pits but take the right path down to a wall run. The priorite is on the other side near the lights.
- Southern Reach - From the Southern Reach meditation point take the path up and then back down into an open area with a waterfall. Use the vines to the left of the waterfall to climb up where you can find a priorite shard in a nest with some eggs.
- Riverbed Watch - Head inside the building right by the Riverbed Watch meditation point and wall jump up the lift shaft, then climb the netting to reach the droid base on top. Clear the droids out and then you'll find the shard on a white box but one of the door lookin out.
- Untamed Downs 1 - From the Untamed Downs meditation point drop down to the waterfall below, the shard is behind the fall.
- Untamed Downs 2 - Find this one by heading out of Ramber's Reach via the broken yellow bridge until you see many pools of water on your left. There will be a cave next to them you can reach by jumping off a nekko or the ramp to one side. Go into the cave and jump up to the higher level and use the vines to climb up to the ceiling and jump to the opposite wall. Climb up the vines there and at the top turn around to see a platform behind you with the shard on it.
- Swindler's Wash - When you can get to the otherside of the river where the white towers are (you'll need to defeat the Bilemaw at the waterfall) you'll find a priorite shard in on overgrown outcrop by a pillar just where you climb up.
- Basalt Rift - When you pass through the white towers at Swindler's Wash into the Basalt Rift you'll find a priorite shard in the cave you can wall run to with the destructible pillars.