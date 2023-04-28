Where to find priorite in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

You can find priorite in Star Wars Jedi Survivor almost everywhere. It's vital if you want to buy stuff from Doma so you'll want to get as much as you can for all her wares.

It's hidden around all over the place - sometimes right in front of you, but often tucked away in out of the reach areas. You can also find it in the Scavenger robots you see, the red droids that run away in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Catch up with one of those and they should drop some shards on destruction.

This is work in progress guide right now and only has 15 of the 41 I've found so far. That will be more than enough for the Jedi Survivor mysterious keycode in Doma's shop at least. That will get you one more of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor stim canisters you can use to heal, and it's an useful get for something so useful.

So, here are all the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Priorite shards I've found so far and I'll update this with the rest soon.

Jedi Survivor Coruscant priorite shards

Undercity Rooftops - From the Rooftops meditation point head up the climbable wall and then down the stairs and over the bridge with the the neon sign. The priorite will be on a table at the end of this path.

- From the Rooftops meditation point head up the climbable wall and then down the stairs and over the bridge with the the neon sign. The priorite will be on a table at the end of this path. Renovation Site 4733 1 - At the rain slicked slope you can't walk up there's a priorite shard tucked away on the left hand side.

- At the rain slicked slope you can't walk up there's a priorite shard tucked away on the left hand side. Renovation Site 4733 2 - In the point where you drop into a large area full of Stormtroopers with a blue and yellow speeder. Head up the stairs nearest the yellow speeder that leads up to a gap with a bar you can use to swing across to a dead end with some priorite.

- In the point where you drop into a large area full of Stormtroopers with a blue and yellow speeder. Head up the stairs nearest the yellow speeder that leads up to a gap with a bar you can use to swing across to a dead end with some priorite. Renovation Site 4733 3 - In the area where Bode talks about using a crane there's a set of stairs you can go down before a narrow gap where a security droid grabs you and throws you into the area where you get the Ascension cable. There's a priorite shard under the stairs

In the area where Bode talks about using a crane there's a set of stairs you can go down before a narrow gap where a security droid grabs you and throws you into the area where you get the Ascension cable. There's a priorite shard under the stairs Hanger 2046-C - When you use a rope slide to pass three large red floating structure there's a Priorite shard on the left when you land.

Jedi Survivor Koboh priorite shards