Star Wars Jedi Survivor stim canister locations and where to find more

There are Star Wars Jedi Survivor stims to find all over the galaxy, with each one giving you an extra heal. That obviously makes them useful and, while the game basically gives you a few unmissable ones here and there, several are hidden away.



Most of the extra ones are either tricky to find or locked away behind Star Wars Jedi Survivor abilities, Force powers and gear you'll need to earn first to reach them. I've found 10 Jedi Survivor stims so far, giving you a total of 12 if you track them all down to add to the two you start with. That's quite the advantage in a tough boss fight and just generally nice to have around.



It's also worth mentioning the Star Wars Jedi Survivor abandoned shack at this point. You'll head there for a stim in this guide, but in addition once you've unlocked the Force Lift and Slam ability you can access the caverns beneath. There you can find a BD-1 upgrade that will mark every unfound crate, BD-1 upgrade and - most importantly - stim on the Star Wars Jedi Survivor map.

Jedi Survivor Coruscant Stim canisters

Undercity Meats - From the Undercity Meats meditation point you'll see a wall you can jump up to reach a red lit upper area with a droid to fight, and stim canister.

Jedi Survivor Koboh Stim canisters

Domo's shop - if you have 10 Priorite shards you can by the Star Wars Jedi Survivor mysterious keycode in Domo's shop to open the locked door and find a stim inside.

- if you have 10 Priorite shards you can by the in Domo's shop to open the locked door and find a stim inside. Basalt Rift - keep heading up from the Basalt Rift meditation point (you should see a wall collapse if you've not been that way already). Use the vine wall to get past the blocked path and you'll find an area with a brown wampa/Mogu. Kill it and then use the wall run to reach the vines and an upper area. Follow the path until you're looking down at where you came in to find the stim.

- keep heading up from the Basalt Rift meditation point (you should see a wall collapse if you've not been that way already). Use the vine wall to get past the blocked path and you'll find an area with a brown wampa/Mogu. Kill it and then use the wall run to reach the vines and an upper area. Follow the path until you're looking down at where you came in to find the stim. Abandoned Shack - You'll encounter the abandoned shack as a rumor to investigate in Foothill Falls. If you've unlocked the ability to ride Nekkos you can find one in a cave if you look to the cliff and head down the path to the right. Use it to jump to the wall run and reach the mine dispenser above. Let a mine follow you to the edge and then, from the shack roof, Force grab it, fall through the hole and use it to blow the door open.

- You'll encounter the abandoned shack as a rumor to investigate in Foothill Falls. If you've unlocked the ability to ride Nekkos you can find one in a cave if you look to the cliff and head down the path to the right. Use it to jump to the wall run and reach the mine dispenser above. Let a mine follow you to the edge and then, from the shack roof, Force grab it, fall through the hole and use it to blow the door open. Derelict Dam - You'll need the Force Lift and Slam ability for this. From the Derelict Dam meditation point head towards the big creature you can see and take the right path past the big round red machine and a yellow tower. Keep following the path which includes a drop down, a vine wall and a rope that will take you to the top of the yellow tower where you can activate a short back down. Use Force Lift to raise the door and you'll find the Stim cinster through there, guarded by a legendary Gorocco boss battle.

- You'll need the Force Lift and Slam ability for this. From the Derelict Dam meditation point head towards the big creature you can see and take the right path past the big round red machine and a yellow tower. Keep following the path which includes a drop down, a vine wall and a rope that will take you to the top of the yellow tower where you can activate a short back down. Use Force Lift to raise the door and you'll find the Stim cinster through there, guarded by a legendary Gorocco boss battle. Viscid Bog - You'll need the Air Dash and Force Lift ability for this one. Head to the Gorge Crash Site meditation point and look for a yellow door you can open with Force Lift, this will lead you to a yellow lift you can air dash too that acts a shortcut back to the Viscid Bog. Look to your left at the bottom and you'll see a series of pillars you can pull out of the tar with Force Lift. Raise them and jump between them to reach an area with a Force echo, where you should then be looking down on a large area with a Stim canister and a Legendary double Mogu boss fight.

- You'll need the Air Dash and Force Lift ability for this one. Head to the Gorge Crash Site meditation point and look for a yellow door you can open with Force Lift, this will lead you to a yellow lift you can air dash too that acts a shortcut back to the Viscid Bog. Look to your left at the bottom and you'll see a series of pillars you can pull out of the tar with Force Lift. Raise them and jump between them to reach an area with a Force echo, where you should then be looking down on a large area with a Stim canister and a Legendary double Mogu boss fight. Koboh Observatory - In the Observatory Understructure you'll see a partially opened door you can squeeze through just after a lift shortcut you can activate. Inside you'll find a floating platform dispenser - use it to reach the level above you in the structure to finds some Stormtroopers and a stim.

(Image credit: EA)

Jedi Survivor Jedha Stim canisters

Sheltered Hollow - Following the AT-ST fight there will be a cutscene with Merrin. After that just follow her to get a stim.

- Following the AT-ST fight there will be a cutscene with Merrin. After that just follow her to get a stim. Trailhead Pantheon - Travel to the Crypt of Uhrma mediation point, head right through the small door and then right again up the stairs, take the right again once you're through the door. Follow that route until you reach another path that lead down into the crypts. Inside there's a large double door with four huge bolts on each side you can pull out with Force Pull. Pull the bottom two middle bolts, and the top two outside bolts to open it. With the door open you'll find the Stim inside.

Jedi Survivor Shattered Moon Stim canisters

Abandoned Foundry - After the Automated Forge meditation point you'll climb some electrified walls and ceilings and then rope slide and wall run past a large circular building with a glowing orange floor. As you go behind it you'll see a platform you can drop down to, to get inside. Once there use your ascension cable to reach an electrified rope slide above that will take you to the stim.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.