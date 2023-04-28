The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Abandoned Shack rumor is likely something you'll comeback to a lot over the course of the game. While you find it early, you won't really be able to do much with it until later in the story. We won't spoil why below, just the abilities you'll need to complete this side mission. So if you want to get past the door in the Jedi Survivor Abandoned Shack or access the underground area, I've got all the answers.

Getting the Investigate the Abandoned Shack rumor in Jedi Survivor

(Image credit: EA)

You'll unlock the Investigate the Abandoned Shack rumour when you speak to a Prospector at the Nekko Stables in Rambler's Reach. They'll tell you of creepy old building called Qi's Workshop out in Foothill Falls and leave you with the option to look into it if you want. However it's one of Star Wars Jedi Survivor 's more obtuse side quests thanks to a mix of obscure solutions and late game powers.

How to get into the abandoned shack in Jedi Survivor

(Image credit: EA)

There are two aspects to getting into the abandoned shack in Jedi Survivor: a partially melted door inside the building, and an underground area with a large object that Cal will say he can't move. Both can be initially accessed by yanking off a range of doors and shutters using Force pull.



I'll cover both of these in a moment but word of warning: if you haven't been there yet there are three Raiders outside the shack, and two more in the basement. The cavern area is also full of booby trapped exploding droids so be ready for a fight.

How to open the abandoned shack door in Jedi Survivor

(Image credit: EA)

To open the the melted door in the abandoned shack in Jedi Survivor you'll need to reach the roller mine dispenser you can see here with the red lights on. You won't be able to reach it until you can tame and ride Nekkos from the list of Star Wars Jedi Survivor abilities, Force powers and gear .



To reach it, look for the path heading down to the right if you're facing the cliff edge. Follow that around and you'll find a cave with a nekko in it. Jump on the creature and ride it to the shack, where you'll be able to 'super' jump from the creature's back and reach the wall run that takes you up to a higher ledge.



From there, you can then swing across to reach the mine dispenser, get BD-1 to slice it, and then get the mine that appears to follow you to the edge. Jump back down to the shack and the mine will stay behind - you can then Force grab it, drop through the hole in the roof and throw it at the door. Your reward will be an extra Stim Canister.

How to get into the Phon'Qi Caverns

(Image credit: EA)

You can get into the basement of the abandoned shack by pulling up the shutters you can see on the floor entrance. Inside will be a couple of Raiders and a droid called T-1N8 you can recruit once the enemies are dead. The caverns themselves are beyond the small gap in the wall you can squeeze through once you've force pulled the panel off the wall.

Inside the caverns you'll find a lift you can't use yet and a meditation point, as well as lots of exploding droids, so be ready. To enter the caverns fully you'll need the Force lift ability to raise the large metal object Cal initially says he can't move. Once it's up, you can drop through the hole into the new area.

There's a lot down here, so explore it fully, but these are the key things to get as you explore are:

A second Rancor to fight

Several Data discs including a number hidden in the vases you can break

A BD-1 upgrade that marks all unfound chests, stims and BD1 upgrades on the map

Force essence

Force tear

A hidden boss fight against three enemies at once

Skoova Stev the Fisherman and the Barbed Hook Fish

The lift back up to create a short cut

The big win there is obviously that BD-1 upgrade that marks unfound chests, stims and upgrades on your map. That's super useful if you want to find as much stuff as possible.



When you encounter the doors blocked by metal with electrical sparks you can use the orange acid bomb creatures to melt them - just Force grab one and throw it at the door. There's no timer on them either so no need to rush.