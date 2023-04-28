How to get past green laser walls in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

You'll find Star Wars Jedi Survivor green laser gates almost as soon as you explore, but how do you get through these barriers? There's good news and bad news - while you will be able to get past these green doors easily eventually, it's story locked so there's no rushing it beyond playing though the main objectives.

How to get past green barriers in Jedi Survivor

(Image credit: EA)

You'd think the ability to get past the green laser barriers in Star Wars Jedi Survivor would be a high tech solution but it's actually a little more... witchy than that. You'll finally get through them using a special charm you'll get from Merrin.



You'll get this charm during the objective to "locate Brother Armias" on Jedha, once you've completed both the missions involved in the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Shattered Moon or Kobo choice. With both of those objectives done you'll head back to Jedha and eventually end up on a mission with Merrin, during which she'll give Cal 'Merrin's magicked charm'.



This charm will let you get past the Jedi Survivor green laser walls by dashing though them - press B/Circle - both on the ground and in the air.

(Image credit: EA)

Importantly, dashing through these laser gates will reset your double jump and in-air dash, letting you string together long acrobatic sequences of moves in certain Star Wars Jedi Survivor situations.



Even more importantly, once you have the charm all those laser gates you've seen in Star War Jedi Survivor will be yours to conquer. With this new ability you'll be able to explore a ton of new areas and find all sorts of new things.