Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances explained

Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances include single, dual, twin, blaster and Crossguard options, forming a key part of Cal Kestis' new journey through the galaxy. Lightsaber stances offer different ways to tackle each foe, with each different stance boasting its own strengths and weaknesses in terms of things like damage, speed and defense.

You can only have two active stances at once, and can swap between them at any time - to use a new stance, you'll need to select the 'Stances' option at meditation shrines. Here’s all the Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances you can find, where to unlock them and what I think are best.

How many Star Wars Jedi Survivor stances are there?

There are five stances in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. You'll start with two, and earn the other three over the course of the game.

Single blade - the classic format, available from the start of the game. A decent option in almost all fights

Dual Blade - two blades, one from each end of a central hilt, also available from the start of the game. Best in combat against multiple foes due to its ability to hit nearby enemies as well as your initial target.

Twin Blade - two blades, one in each hand. A fast-paced and persistent attack style that also allows you to disengage from combat by canceling attacks with the block button. Best against individual foes and unlocked early, during your first boss fight.

Blaster - one lightsaber, accompanied by a blaster pistol. Best against ranged foes. Features a charge shot but limited ammo, which is replenished by attacking. It’s unlocked when you leave Jedha for the first time.

Crossguard - a heavy, two-handed stance. Slow but powerful attacks, but offers strong defence. Best against single foes - large animals or characters that put little emphasis on blocking. Unlocked on the Shattered Moon area when you unlock it.

What’s the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor stance?

Which Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stance is best is likely down to personal preference, but having played through the game and used all five stances, here's what I think:

1. Dual Blade

2. Crossguard

3. Single

4. Twin

5. Blaster

While the single blade stance might be the standard, it's less useful than you'd think as you progress through the game due to its relative lack of versatility. Given the sheer number of enemies in several arenas, however, the dual blade remains pretty important. The twin blades are best at taking down early bosses, but they become less useful against more powerful foes later on. The crossguard is extremely powerful, especially against those later bosses, but is the hardest to use. I found very little use for the Blaster stance at any point - it's probably the worst stance.

Overall, the dual blade is the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor stance, with the Crossguard coming in a relatively close second, although depending on your style you might prefer the twin blades.