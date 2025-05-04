Say "hello there" to my new favorite Star Wars lightsaber, which blew my mind with a neat trick

I've seen a few Star Wars lightsabers in my time, and have swung enough around to avoid hitting myself most of the time. That's why I wasn't expecting to be surprised by new merch that recreates one of the coolest moments from a galaxy far, far away. This really is a weapon from a more civilized age.

Based on Anakin's appearance in the dream(ish) sequences of Ahsoka, the Anakin Skywalker Color Changing Legacy Lightsaber does exactly what it says on the tin – it flashes between the blade's usual blue and Darth Vader's red at the push of a button, reflecting his switch from Dark to Light during the show. This is really cool to witness in-person, and drew a crowd when I visited Disney's London HQ to check out upcoming May 4 merch. Although other, third-party Star Wars lightsabers can pull off the same trick, it's not as easy as it is here; you have to cycle through various modes to get what you want.

The saber will be available on the Disney Store US and Disney Store UK today in honor of Star Wars Day.

While I normally prefer Black Series sabers thanks to their extra features on top of hilt quality (the Darth Vader Force FX Elite Lightsaber is still the best replica around, in my opinion), this Legacy equivalent does something none of them have, to my knowledge. It also looks fantastic, like it's been stolen off an active set. The hilt is made of metal and rubber so weighs a decent amount, for example. Similarly, the blade doesn't require a thicker, alternate neck to work; unlike the Obi-Wan Force FX Elite Lightsaber that requires a different emitter if you want to plug in a blade, this one looks just as good and screen-accurate when in use as it does on display as a hilt.

Oh, and being able to flick between red and blue (by nudging the slider on the hilt up or down) is just damn cool.

Much like the remote control Mouse Droid I mentioned a few weeks ago, this is the kind of replica I can see making many future appearances at conventions accompanied by Anakin cosplays. Frankly, I can't blame them – this was an easy highlight from my visit.

