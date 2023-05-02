What are the best Star Wars Jedi Survivor skills to unlock first

There are a lot of Star Wars Jedi Survivor skills to chose from and, while the best will depend on how you play or the stances you choose for combat, I have a few recommendations. There are definitely some skills choices in Jedi Survivor that can make a big difference to things like combat, your overall health and your Force abilities.



Unlike the different Star Wa rs Jedi Survivor abilities, Force powers and gear options you can get, skills give you a lot more freedom. You will have to unlock some base selections to reach higher levels, but you can unlock and progress things at your own pace, not just when the Star Wars Jedi Survivor story lets you. So here are the Jedi Survivor skills I recommend focusing on first.

Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber skills

What Star Wars Jedi Survivor Lightsaber skills you want to go for obviously depends on which of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances you like using the most. However, there are a few for each which we'd recommend, largely because they accentuate whatever a given stance is best used for.

Single Twofold Reflection - Split a deflected blaster bolt into two.



Double-Bladed Gathering Tempest - Hold attack for a rapid set of blows. The Endless Hurricane skill extends this. Vortex Dive - Jump forwards for a spinning attack. Multifold Reflections - Hold block to deflect multiple blaster bolts.



Dual Wield Uncoiled Strikes - Attack after a pause to unleash a fast round of blows. Twin Vipers - Throw both lightsabers for extra damage. Dancing Blades - Throw both lightsabers and bounce them between targets.



Blaster Blaster Cooldown - Increase ammo gained from lightsaber attacks. Improved Clip - Improved clip size. Quick Draw - Use the Force to target multiple enemies with the blaster.



Crossguard Greater Cleaving Swing - Reduces the charge time of your heavy attack. Reaching Cleave - Increasing the range of the heavy attack. Charged Reflection - Turns reflected bolts into higher damage charged shots.



Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force skills

By far the best option in the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Force skill abilities is Confusion. When fully maxed out you can make two enemies fight for you, extend the time the effect lasts and increase the damage they can do. If you're lucky it's possible to clear entire areas with a couple of hapless mind controlled Stormtroopers.

Jedi Concentration is probably the next most useful, letting you increase the amount of Force you can use and increase the rate you earn it. And, finally, Telekinesis is fun but largely just variations on pulling and pushing enemies about.

Best Star Wars Jedi Survivor Survival skills