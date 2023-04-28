The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Shattered Moon or Koboh decision is the first time you're allowed to chose your destination. After spending some time on Jedha you'll meet Eno Cordova who will tell you there are two possible places you need to check out: an all new shattered moon location, and a fresh option on Koboh, the planet you've already made a base on.



So which one to chose? You will need to explore both eventually, but is there any benefit to picking on over the other first? Here's everything you need to know about whether to go to the Shattered Moon or Koboh first, in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Should you go to the Shattered Moon or Koboh first in Jedi Survivor?

(Image credit: EA)

While you'll have to explore both the Shattered Moon and Koboh eventually in Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you will unlock slightly different things from each objective, so it depends what you want to get first.

The Shattered Moon location unlocks the Crossguard hilt stance for the lightsaber, a slow but high-damage combat style.

(Image credit: EA)

The Koboh location unlock the BD-1 Koboh Grinder, a gadget that can unlock new pathways.

(Image credit: EA)

There's a catch here though: the Shattered Moon location is significantly harder at the point at which you unlock it in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. There are lot of enemies wielding electrostaves, often in groups of two or more. If your combat skills aren't up to it, you'll struggle. There are some good shortcuts you can unlock that means you can blunt force you way through, hit a check point, and push on, but expect some tough fights.

The Koboh Grinder you unlock for BD-1 at the Koboh location, on the other hand, is more story focused - it will open up new pathways but is mostly used to progress objectives. It works by letting you spray crystalline matter that ignites when it hits certain energy beams, and then lets you burn away obstructions made of the same material.

Overall, I'd recommend hitting Koboh first and getting some more skill points and experience under your belt before you take on the Shattered Moon. There are a lot of tougher melee enemies to fight in groups, and they often set up ambushes. Plus you have to defeat a boss to get the crossguard hilt as well. If you fancy a challenge, by all means take that route, but you'd probably better off spending time on Koboh to level up and get more practice in beforehand.

