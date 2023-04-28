The Star Wars Jedi Survivor length is a question of how much you want to explore the galaxy, and when it comes to how long to beat Jedi Survivor, your approach to the main story and side content could make a big difference. Two of the game's planets are genuinely huge, offering plenty of opportunities to wander off and take on a new challenge, but if you want to know how long Star Wars Jedi Survivor is, we'll outline it all below.

How long is Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

The length of Star Wars Jedi Survivor will vary based on your approach, so having played it ourselves, we've broken it down.

Critical path/Just story: 15-20 hours

Standard playthrough (story plus some sidequests/exploration): 25-35 hours

100% completionist playthrough: 45-50+ hours

Part of what makes it difficult to tell how long is Star Wars Jedi Survivor is the amount of side content available, particularly on its largest and most important planet, Koboh. The area is ripe for exploration, filled with side quests and additional content, and generally takes a long time to get around. You'll have the chance to save some time thanks to the fast-travel system, but depending on how often you want to stray from the main objective, you'll find a lot of potential distractions.

You might also find that some Star Wars Jedi Survivor bosses hold you back more than others. You'll find a number of different foes across the galaxy, and while some are pretty easy to overcome, others are extremely powerful. If you find yourself stuck on a particular enemy, consider changing up your Star Wars Jedi Survivor lightsaber stances, and remember that you can alter the difficulty options at any time while out of combat - a factor that will also impact how long it takes to beat the game.