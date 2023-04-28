What to do with the friendly creature in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor friendly creature is one of the first things you'll encounter when you arrive on Koboh at the start of the game, but you'll need to take advantage of one of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor abilities, Force powers and gear that you unlock elsewhere in the game to get it to help you out in Star Wars Jedi Survivor .

What is the Star Wars Jedi Survivor friendly creature?

The friendly creature is one of the first things you encounter when you arrive on Koboh. As you use the BD-Visor to get a closer look at the alien landscape ahead of you, your attention will be directed to a massive, dinosaur-like creature that you'll need to navigate to. When you get there, you'll trigger a cutscene and be able to move past, but the 'friendly creature' will remain visible on your holomap, glowing to depict a traversable section of the map.

However, you won't be able to interact with the Star Wars Jedi Survivor friendly creature until you've unlocked the Force Confuse ability, and its extension Confusion: Major Fauna which lets you use the ability on animals. Similar to a Jedi Mind Trick, it lets you control nearby creatures and is how you eventually tame the rideable creatures you can use. You'll unlock this ability during the Forest Array mission on Koboh via a Force essence upgrade just before you encounter a red, rhino-like creature surrounded by a group of stormtroopers. At this point you’ll be prompted to use it on the creature and unlock the ability to control animals

Once you've unlocked this Force Confuse ability, you can head back to the Star Wars Jedi Survivor friendly creature - the easiest way is to fast-travel to the Gorge Crash Site (or Derelict Dam after unlocking Force Lift/Slam) and use the ability by pressing R1 + Circle/RB + B. The creature will bend its head down, allowing you to climb up the vines on one of its tusks. From there, you'll be able to access a section of the map with some puzzles to complete and chests to open.

Nearby, you'll also encounter the Star Wars Jedi Survivor Pit Droid, who you can help with the Force Lift ability.