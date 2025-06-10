You aren't supposed to ride Dune: Awakening's sandworms, but the survival MMO's community has figured out a daring way to do it regardless

Of the many reasons there are to visit Arrakis, top of the list is riding a sandworm. How often does a planet's ecosystem include a bespoke rollercoaster? Sadly, Dune: Awakening isn't meant to allow such tomfoolery, but where there's spice, there's a way.

The MMO survival game just fully launched to the public, and players are already finding ways to sit atop the Shai-Hulud when traversing the barren sands. Those who pre-ordered got access on June 5, giving them a small runway in building their bases and understanding these fearsome creatures.

On the official subreddit, people have been posting about their sandworm-surfing adventures. It's easier than you might think to pull off: goad the beast towards you, and when it approaches from a direct angle, boost up over the head and land on the long, scaly body. Simple!

It's awkward in execution, since you’re really not meant to be able to do it, but very possible nonetheless. More posts have appeared of players managing to take after the Fremen and harness some sand power. The chance for glitching is high, but the reward is incredible because, well, you’re riding around on a gigantic worm in the middle of a desert planet. What greater joy is there?

Developer Funcom has been clear for months that it's not a formal mechanic, though some polished version of the mechanic could be added later. Currently, it’s just you awkwardly standing as the worm burrows around, with no in-game acknowledgement or bells and whistles here whatsoever.

It's worth noting that if you're considering giving this a try, the worms are a malevolent force. You lose all the equipment you have on you, forever, if you get eaten by one. Avoidance is the safe option here. But sometimes you just want to let out your inner Paul Atreides, so you do you.

Make sure to give our list of Dune: Awakening tips and our guide to finding the sandbike in Dune: Awakening a look before you head out.