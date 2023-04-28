The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Vastan Wolfe character can be found early on as you explore Koboh. They stand out because, while you never see them, they talk to you through a door about treasure while there's a crate nearby you won't be able to open for a while.



So, if you want to find out what's going on with Jedi Survivor's Vashtan Wolfe, and what that locked crate has inside, here's what I've found and what you get. Don't get too excited.

What to do with Vashtan Wolfe in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

(Image credit: EA)

You'll find Vashtan Wolfe in this cave, in the Derelict Dam area of Koboh. On the ledge you can reach via wall running, you'll find a crate with some Anodised Metal BD-1 material, and this blue sparking mechanism:

(Image credit: EA)

Vashtan will talk to you via an intercom and talk about a treasure right in front of you. However, chances are in the early stages of the game when you find this location you won't be able to do much more.



To achieve anything here you're going to have to play through until you reach one of the key Jedi Fallen Order Force Powers, abilities and upgrades. Specifically the Electro Dart, which you'll retrieve from a crashed Imperial Shuttle shortly after starting the Star Wars Jedi Survivor mission to Search for the Compass on Koboh. Using this tool you'll be able to shoot the blue mechanism and open the locked crate on the floor below.



You'll get a Two Tone weapon material for your efforts and your real reward - a boss fight with Vashtan Wolfe.

(Image credit: EA)

Defeat them to tick off another of the game's many bosses. The door, which they presumably appear from while you're checking the crate, doesn't open though. And, despite the message that it's 'locked from the otherside', doesn't appear on the map as an entrance - crucially, it's not marked red, which denotes a door you can't open yet, suggesting it's a door you can't open at all.



There's certainly nothing on the map behind it, or any route elsewhere on the map where you can get anywhere near the area. So, currently, it looks more like set dressing and an entrance for Vashtan, than a door you're not meant to open. If that changes I'll update this and let you know.