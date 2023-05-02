How to solve Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle

By Leon Hurley
published

Open the Crypt of Uhrma doors in Jedi Survivor

star wars jedi survivor Crypt of Uhrma
(Image credit: EA)

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma solution is easy to miss because it's not located near the puzzle. The answer to the large doors you need to open is actually found a little way afterwards, and if you're not paying attention the connection between the two isn't obvious. So let me explain what's going on and how you can solve the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Jedi Survivor, and open the doors. 

How to solve the Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle 

star wars jedi survivor Crypt of Uhrma

(Image credit: EA)

You'll pass the Crypt of Uhrma as you explore Jedha and find these large doors with huge bolts you can pull out with the Force. However, there's nothing in the crypt to give you any hint as to what you have to do. The solution is what we've shown up there - pull those bolts out to get past. This answer is actually found if you continue on from the Crypt in Star Wars Jedi Survivor. Eventually you'll reach a small lift on a plateau full of  Stormtroopers. That lift is actually a shortcut back to the Crypt and when you've cleared all the enemies you'll be able to see this from the edge of area: 

star wars jedi survivor Crypt of Uhrma

(Image credit: EA)

You can interact with this view and Cal will comment that the rock formation looks familiar, and that's because it shows the bolts you have to pull out to open the door. Your reward for connecting this formation with the crypt doors? One of the extra Jedi Survivor stim canisters you can pick up to keep you healthy.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission 

Leon Hurley
Leon Hurley
Senior Guides Co-ordinator

I'm GamesRadar's Senior Guides Co-ordinator, which means I run GamesRadar's guides and tips content. I also write reviews, previews and features, largely about horror, action adventure, FPS and open world games. I previously worked on Kotaku, and the Official PlayStation Magazine and website. 

See comments