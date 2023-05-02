How to solve Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma solution is easy to miss because it's not located near the puzzle. The answer to the large doors you need to open is actually found a little way afterwards, and if you're not paying attention the connection between the two isn't obvious. So let me explain what's going on and how you can solve the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Jedi Survivor, and open the doors.

How to solve the Jedi Survivor Crypt of Uhrma puzzle

You'll pass the Crypt of Uhrma as you explore Jedha and find these large doors with huge bolts you can pull out with the Force. However, there's nothing in the crypt to give you any hint as to what you have to do. The solution is what we've shown up there - pull those bolts out to get past. This answer is actually found if you continue on from the Crypt in Star Wars Jedi Survivor . Eventually you'll reach a small lift on a plateau full of Stormtroopers. That lift is actually a shortcut back to the Crypt and when you've cleared all the enemies you'll be able to see this from the edge of area:

You can interact with this view and Cal will comment that the rock formation looks familiar, and that's because it shows the bolts you have to pull out to open the door. Your reward for connecting this formation with the crypt doors? One of the extra Jedi Survivor stim canisters you can pick up to keep you healthy.

