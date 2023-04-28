How to solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor droid puzzle

The Star Wars Jedi Survivor droid puzzle is a task you'll discover early in the game. Shortly after arriving on Koboh in Star Wars Jedi Survivor , you'll stumble upon a pit droid worried about a transport vessel stuck in a tar pit. To help you work out which of the Star Wars Jedi Survivor abilities, Force powers and gear you'll need to help the droid, we've put together a handy guide.

How to help the Star Wars Jedi Survivor pit droid

While you're able to use platforms to move around the tar pits thanks to Force flip, items that you stand on will sink into the liquid, meaning you've got to move quickly. That's clearly advice that the pit droid was missing, as their transporter is firmly stuck. When you first encounter the Star Wars Jedi Survivor droid puzzle after arriving on Koboh, however, you won't be able to help.

As we outline in our Star Wars Jedi Survivor tips , Cal's new adventure is something of a Metroidvania, meaning you'll need to go away and unlock the power you need to help the droid before you can come back and rescue the transporter. The ability you need - Force Lift and Slam - is unlocked when you enter the Lucrehulk elsewhere on Koboh. Cal will see a flashback before gaining the ability to raise and lower certain items and enemies using R1 + Triangle/RB + Y, or R1+ X/RB + A.

If you return to the Pit Droid after this point - likely using either the Derelict Dam or Gorge Crash Site fast-travel points - you'll be able to solve the Star Wars Jedi Survivor droid puzzle by simply using Force Lift on the transport. After you've done so, the droid will join you in Rambler's Ranch, where he'll set about helping on the Mantis Launch Pad, and you'll also get a crystal to boost your stats with.

Not far from the droid is the Star Wars Jedi Survivor friendly creature, who you'll also want to return to later in the game.