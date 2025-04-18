Is it weird that these mugs might be my favorite new Star Wars merch?

Is it weird that a collection of mugs are my new favorite Star Wars merch? Because it feels weird.

Anyway. The items in question caught my eye right away when I sauntered down to Disney HQ in London to see what was being cooked up ahead of Star Wars day (May 4). Yes, there was an awesome Star Wars toy that's become my new obsession. We were able to exclusively reveal a lightsaber replica for the most underrated Jedi, too. But honestly, the Star Wars merch I could actually see in my home the most were these Starbucks Discovery Series mugs that'll soon be available from the Disney Store and Disney Store UK.

Depicting three of the franchise's most iconic planets (Tattoine, Geonosis, and Kashyyyk) in an art deco style, they look far classier than I'd anticipate if you said the words 'Star Wars mug.' Littered with characters and locations from their respective worlds, they're tied together by an appropriate color-pallette like orange or green.

At £20 each, they're on the pricier side, but considering the quality and heft of the mugs themselves, I reckon that higher cost is worth it. If you need presents for a loved one who adores Star Wars, they're solid gifts for gamers too.

I don't have an exact release date for them yet, but it'll be soon – the products are all ready to go, so I'll update this page as soon as I have info on launches.

Oh, and if you were wondering - the Kashyyyk mug is my favorite. I'm a sucker for the jungle planet, and the leafy green color-scheme (but with orange accents as a contrast) is the kind of chilled-out vibe I want when I'm sipping on a cup of caf, looking out over the binary sunset.

Starbucks Tatooine Mug | £20 at Disney Store (US price tbc)

"Exploring the Outer Reaches and beyond calls for a very special vessel...to hold your favourite brew. The design of this Tatooine mug by Starbucks celebrates many of the planet's most famous and infamous residents, from Anakin Skywalker and Boba Fett to Jabba the Hutt and others. Part of the Discovery Series Star Wars Collection, this ceramic mug has a 14-ounce capacity with plenty of room to hold memories of the epic saga."

Starbucks Geonosis Mug | £20 at Disney Store (US price tbc)

"Inspired by a harsh world, this Geonosis mug by Starbucks could not be more inviting. The design features Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Yoda, Mace Windu and Boba Fett, as well as some of the planet's less hospitable inhabitants including battle droids, a nexu, acklay, reek and more. Part of the Discovery Series Star Wars Collection, this ceramic mug is sure to be a welcome sight every time you reach for a sip."

Starbucks Kashyyyk Mug | £20 at Disney Store (US price tbc)

"Journey to Chewbacca's home planet with every sip from this Kashyyyk mug by Starbucks. Featuring Chewie and Tarfful, a Wookie general, it also depicts a shyyyo bird, wroshyr trees, a Wookiee flyer and more that celebrate the densely forested planet. While it might not be wise to upset a Wookiee, it would be very wise indeed to make this ceramic mug a part of your day."

Want some present-worthy ideas your loved ones will adore? Don't miss the best Lego sets, or the best Lego Star Wars sets.